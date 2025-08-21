Anjali Tendulkar buys a 391 sq ft apartment in Virar near Mumbai for 32 lakh

Anjali Tendulkar, wife of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has purchased an apartment worth ₹32 lakh in Virar near Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Anjali Tendulkar availed a 1% concession on stamp duty while purchasing an apartment in Virar, near Mumbai. (Representational photo)(Reuters)

The apartment has been purchased in a building named Peninsula Heights in Virar, the documents show.

The apartment measuring 391 sq ft is on the third floor of the building, documents show.

According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of ₹1.92 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.

As a woman homebuyer, Anjali Tendulkar availed a 1% concession on stamp duty. In Maharashtra, women homeowners are eligible for this benefit, with stamp duty rates in the state ranging between 5% and 7%, depending on the city and district.

An email has been sent to Sachin Tendulkar’s office. The story will be updated if a response is received.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft rate of residential properties in Virar ranges from ₹6,000 per sq ft to ₹9,000 per sq ft and above, depending on the location. Virar is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is further north of Mumbai's Centre.

Earlier this year, Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, had rented a 2BHK, 725 sq ft apartment, in Mumbai’s Khar West for their staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The three-year leave and license agreement was signed for a flat located barely 100 metres from their rented home in Pali Hill, while their iconic Mannat bungalow undergoes renovation.