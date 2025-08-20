Search
Mumbai real estate: Aatman Innovations' promoter buys luxury apartment in Juhu for 113 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 10:01 pm IST

Heena Lalwani, promoter of Aatman Innovation Private Limited, has purchased a luxury apartment in Lodha Developers’ Avalon Towers for ₹1.15 lakh per sq ft

Heena Lalwani, promoter of Aatman Innovations Private Limited, a company engaged in publishing, distributing, and marketing books, has purchased a luxury apartment for 113.42 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Mumbai real estate update: The 9,862 sq ft apartment, located on the 10th floor of Lodha Developers' Avalon Tower, was bought at ₹1.15 lakh per sq ft and includes five car parking spaces. (Picture for representational purposes only)
Mumbai real estate update: The 9,862 sq ft apartment, located on the 10th floor of Lodha Developers’ Avalon Tower, was bought at 1.15 lakh per sq ft and includes five car parking spaces. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The 9,862 sq ft apartment, located on the 10th floor of Lodha Developers’ Avalon Tower, was bought at 1.15 lakh per sq ft and includes five car parking spaces, the documents showed.

The transaction was registered on August 18, 2025, and a stamp duty of 6.80 crore and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid.

An email query sent to Lodha Developers did not receive a response, and the buyer could not be reached for a comment.

All about the Juhu real estate market

Financial consulting company Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited bought a luxury apartment in the same building in Juhu for 106.52 crore in January 2025.

V Hotels Ltd, which was acquired by Lodha Developers last year, is constructing the project. The MahaRERA completion date is September 2028.

In April 2024, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), had approved Macrotech Developers to acquire Mumbai-based V Hotels Ltd, owner of Tulip Star in Juhu, earlier known as the iconic Centaur Hotel.

Juhu is a prime locality in Mumbai's western suburbs and is also home to several Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, own properties in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

