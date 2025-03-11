Real estate firm director buys three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for over 104 crore

The director of 9 Sky View Residences Pvt Ltd, Sujata Agarwal, has purchased three luxury apartments in Mumbai for over ₹104 crore, including taxes, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Mumbai real estate: Director of 9 Sky View Residences Pvt Ltd, Sujata Agarwal, has purchased three luxury apartments in Mumbai for over ₹ 104 crore. (Representational Photo)(Pixabay)

The apartments, located in the Rustomjee Elements project in Juhu constructed by the listed real estate developer Keystone Realtors, were registered under Sujata Agarwal's name, the documents reveal.

The three apartments are located on the 14th and 15th floors of the Rustomjee Elements project.

The first apartment on the 14th floor spans 7,610 sq ft and was purchased for ₹58.65 crore, with an additional stamp duty of ₹3.51 crore, according to the documents.

The second apartment on the 15th floor covers 2,397 sq ft and was bought for ₹20.22 crore, with a stamp duty of ₹1.21 crore. The third apartment, also on the 15th floor, measures 2,326 sq ft and was acquired for ₹19.71 crore, accompanied by a stamp duty of ₹1.18 crore, the documents show.

Additionally, a registration fee of ₹90,000 was paid to register the transactions. The agreements for all three apartments were registered on February 20, 2025, the documents further reveal.

The three apartments collectively span 12,333.8 (RERA carpet area) and were purchased for ₹98.58 crore, with a total stamp duty of over ₹5 crore, bringing the total cost to over ₹104 crore, the documents indicate.

The properties come with eight car parking spaces and were bought at a rate of ₹83,769 per sq ft.

Rustomjee Elements is a ready-to-move project having 3,4 and 5 BHK apartments.

An email query has been sent to Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, and 9 Skyview Residences Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

All about Juhu real estate market

This marks the second deal exceeding ₹100 crore registered in the past two months.

In January 2025, the directors of the financial consulting firm Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited purchased a luxury apartment at Lodha Group's Avalon Tower in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹106 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The transaction garnered attention as the 9,863 sq ft apartment was sold for over ₹1 lakh per sq ft, setting a new record for the Juhu real estate market.

Paresh Shah and Avni Shah, directors of the financial consulting firm Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited, who are also involved in stock trading, were the buyers of the property.

Juhu is a prime locality in Mumbai's western suburbs and is also home to several Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, own properties in the Juhu area of Mumbai.