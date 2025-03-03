Shakti Kapoor sells an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for 6.11 crore

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹6.11 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹ 6.11 crore. (Yogen Shah)

The apartment is located in Silver Beach Heaven Co-operative Society, Juhu. According to documents, the apartment is on the first floor and measures 881 sq ft of built-up area.

The apartment was sold to Bengaluru-based Satish Venkatesh and Archana Taneja, the documents showed.

The transaction for the apartment was registered on December 26, 2024, and a stamp duty of ₹36.66 lakh was paid, along with registration fees of ₹30,000.

Both Shakti Kapoor and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

Shakti Kapoor and daughter Shraddha Kapoor were recently in the news for purchasing a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.24 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey showed that

The property was registered on January 13, 2025, and is located in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower in Mumbai. The property documents showed that the total carpet area of the apartment is 1042.73 sq ft, including two balconies.

Juhu's Bollywood connect

Juhu is a prime suburban locality in Mumbai's western region. Several Bollywood celebrities reside in the area.

Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, own properties in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The locality is known for its beach, upscale restaurants, and proximity to business hubs like Andheri and Bandra. It is also well connected with the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro network, according to SquareYards

Shakti Kapoor is a well-known Indian actor who is recognized for his roles in both villainous and comic characters in Hindi cinema. With a career spanning several decades, he has appeared in several films. In the 1980s and 1990s, Kapoor frequently collaborated with actors Asrani and Kader Khan, forming a popular comic and villainous trio in over 100 films. He is known for hits like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, and ChaalBaaz. In addition to his film career, he was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2011, SquareYards added.