Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for 6.2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor and her father, Shakti Kapoor, have bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.24 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor buy a property for ₹ 6.24 crore in Mumbai.

The seller of the property is Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited, the documents showed.

The property was registered on January 13, 2025, the documents showed.

The property is located in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower in Mumbai.

The property documents showed that the total carpet area of the apartment is 1042.73 sq ft, including two balconies.

Both the actor and the real estate developer could not be reached.

The per sq ft rate of the apartment works out to be ₹59,875 per sq ft on carpet.

According to the real estate company’s website, the Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower offers 2—and 3-bedroom apartments overlooking the race course and the sea.

Other Bollywood real estate deals

Shraddha Kapoor, who is soaring high on the success of her Bollywood blockbuster Stree 2, rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month last year. In October last year, she rented a 3928.86 sq ft apartment for a year, for which she paid an advance rent of ₹72 lakh for the entire year, documents shared by Zapkey showed.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington also leased a flat in Mumbai’s Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar for three years at a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh.

Shraddha is Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's daughter. She made her debut with Teen Patti. The actor was last seen in Stree 2.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor on life after Stree 2: ‘My ups and downs have led me to this moment right now’ | Exclusive

It has been over four months since Stree 2’s release, and now netizens eagerly await Shraddha’s next. Much to the delight of fans, the actor has confirmed that she has signed not one but three new films.