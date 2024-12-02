Shraddha Kapoor rents apartment in Mumbai for 6 lakh per month

Shraddha Kapoor, who is soaring high on the success of her recently released Bollywood blockbuster Stree 2, has taken an apartment on rent in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month, property documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Shraddha Kapoor has taken an apartment on rent in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹ 6 lakh per month, property documents accessed by Zapkey showed.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

She has rented the 3928.86 sq ft apartment for a year. The actress has paid advance rent of ₹72 lakh for the entire year, the documents showed.

The apartment comes with four car parkings, the leave and license document registered on October 16 showed.

A stamp duty of ₹36,000 and a registration fee of ₹1000 has been paid for the transaction, the documents showed.

Shraddha is Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's daughter. She made her debut with Teen Patti. The actor was last seen in Stree 2.

Why do Bollywood stars take apartments on rent?

Earlier, Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, had taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years, registration documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington had also leased a flat in Mumbai’s Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar at a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for three years.



According to the Leave and License agreement shared by Zapkey, Imran Khan had taken a three-storey apartment located in Clefepete on Carter Road, Bandra, on rent from Karan Johar. The agreement was registered on March 20, 2024 and a security deposit of ₹27 lakh on the deal.

A few actors, who may be in a position to afford a house, may still prefer to rent because of specific individual choices such as a sea-facing view in a particular location. It may also be because the apartment of their choice is not available for sale.

