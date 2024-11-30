Shraddha Kapoor's sultry mini dress, heart-shaped bag comes with a heavy price tag. Guess what they cost

Shraddha Kapoor attended the GQ Men of the Year 2024 event last night. The red carpet-event saw many stars in attendance. However, Shraddha's sultry look and the cost of her OOTD stole the spotlight. The actor wore a black mini dress styled with eye-catching accessories that cost more than your monthly paycheck. Scroll down to know the details. Shraddha Kapoor attends the GQ Men of the Year 2024 event.

(Also Read | Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna twins with Allu Arjun in black outfit at Mumbai event)

Shraddha Kapoor wins with her fashion A-game

Shraddha Kapoor served one of her most stunning looks on the red carpet last night. The actor wore an off-the-shoulder black dress made with 100% virgin tailoring wool. The mini-length ensemble features a plunging neckline, sleeveless off-shoulder straps, double dart detailing at the waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and an asymmetric hem length. She wore it with sheer black stockings.

For accessories, Shraddha chose black-and-white heeled boots from Christian Louboutin, a crystal heart-shaped bag from Jimmy Choo and statement gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her sultry dress is from the shelves of the designer label David Koma.

With her silky, straight jet, black locks left loose in a centre parting, Shraddha chose bold smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

What is the cost of Shraddha's OOTD?

The David Koma dress Shraddha wore for the red-carpet event is worth ₹1,69,600. It is called the Off the Shoulder Wool Mini Dress and is available on the official David Koma website.

Shraddha's dress is worth ₹1.69 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Jimmy Choo bag is called the Silver Lucite Faceted Heart Clutch Bag. It is made from crystals and comes with a shoulder strap. It is worth 3,595 Euros, which is approximately ₹3,21,666. Therefore, Shraddha's OOTD is worth ₹4,91,266.

Shraddha's heart-shaped clutch is worth ₹3.21 lakh.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's daughter. She made her debut with Teen Patti. The actor was last seen in Stree 2.