Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna twins with Allu Arjun in black outfit at Mumbai event

After setting the paps on frenzy at Mumbai airport, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire as they attended the promotional event for e Sukumar directorial Pushpa 2: The Rule. The lead duo were seen twinning in black as they broke into an impromptu dance on the stage. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s dance and dramatic fashion at Pushpa 2 promo takes over the Internet(Photos by X)

The pictures and videos from the event are taking the Internet by storm and for all the right sartorial reasons as Rashmika was seen donning a satin silk saree paired with a black bralette that created a bold yet elegant fashion statement.

Rashmika Mandanna's saree detailing:

The diva opted for a satin silk saree that came with a soft sheen and luxurious drape and was paired with a monochromatic off shoulder bralette instead of a blouse to enhance the sultry look. The contemporary drape included the pallu tucked inside the bralette top to ace a modernised look while the sleek black bralette with intricate black roses detailing and a satin finish, complemented the saree's texture.

The plunging neckline and strappy design added a touch of edginess while the snug fit supported the saree pleats and maintained a polished appearance. Opting to skip the accessories except for a pair of dainty earrings, Rashmika left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

She amped up the glam quotient with a bold winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, nude lipstick tint and kept her skin dewy and glowing. On the other hand, her co-star Allu Arjun was seen in a black-on-black ensemble, featuring a black T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers and layered with a black blazer for a timeless and effortlessly sleek look.

Allu Arjun style notes:

The actor chose a slim tailored fit T-shirt to avoid excess fabric when tucked in for a polished, slightly edgy and modern aesthetic. He paired it with a slim-fit black tapered trousers to maintain a streamlined silhouette and the matte finish worked best for the refined look.

He layered the attire with a tailored black blazer that complemented his frame and came with red accents on the sleeves. Keeping the blazer unbuttoned for a relaxed vibe, Allu too avoided excessive embellishments and completed his attire with a pair of black shoes. His well-groomed beard complemented the sharpness of his outfit.

Both Rashmika and Allu's monochrome black ensemble is perfect for dinners, semi-formal events or cocktail parties to exude confidence and timeless style. Their ensembles struck a balance between tradition and contemporary fashion that can be recreated perfectly for cocktail events, receptions or evening celebrations.