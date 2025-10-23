Mumbai real estate market: Top 5 property transactions by Indian cricketers in 2025

In 2025, Mumbai’s real estate market continued to attract high-profile homebuyers and tenants, including cricketers, many of whom made significant property investments over the past 10 months.

Below are the five property transactions by Indian cricketers in the Mumbai real estate market.

1) Cricketer Shivam Dube buys two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for ₹ 27 crore Shivam Dube made headlines in June 2025 when he acquired two apartments in the DLH Enclave at Oshiwara (Andheri West) for about ₹27.50 crore. The combined area of the two units on the 17th and 18th floors totals 9,603 sq ft (4,200 sq ft apartment and 3,800 sq ft balcony), along with three parking spots, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

2) Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys ₹ 21.1 crore luxury flats in Mumbai’s Godrej Sky Terraces Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha purchased two apartment units in the Godrej Sky Terraces project in the Deonar area of Mumbai in March 2025 for ₹21.1 crore. The combined carpet area exceeds 4,222.7 sq ft (built-up area around 4,568 sq ft), and the deal included six car parks, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

3) Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 11 crore Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, along with family members, bought a ready-to-move apartment in the Indiabulls Sky building, Elphinstone Road in Mumbai, for ₹11 crore in February 2025. The carpet area of 2,158 sq ft includes three car parking spaces.

4) Cricketer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal rents a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 3 lakh per month On the rental front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area on rent for ₹3 lakh per month.

The 1399 sq ft property is located in Transcon Triumph, Andheri West, and is owned by actress, supermodel, TV host, and former Miss World India, Suri Natasha, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

5) Rohit Sharma rents out his Mumbai property for ₹ 2.6 lakh per month rent Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, in January 2025, rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹2.6 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment, located in Lodha Marquise, The Park, was developed by Lodha Developers. The apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 square feet and includes two parking spaces. The lease transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration charges of ₹1,000, according to the documents.