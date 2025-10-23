IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: India face New Zealand in must-win match for semifinals berth
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: India face New Zealand in a do-or-die clash, in Navi Mumbai. A win is crucial for the hosts, if they want to qualify for the semifinals.
- 9 Mins ago100 overs of thrilling cricket!
- 16 Mins agoWhat did India's head coach say?
- 26 Mins agoIND squad
- 41 Mins agoNZ squad
- 44 Mins agoWhat did Sophie Devine say?
- 58 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: India take on New Zealand in a virtual knockout fixture, at the 2025 Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Pressure is mounting on the hosts, who have fallen to three successive defeats. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have managed only two scrappy wins and four points in five games. India's tactical weakness is more visible now and against New Zealand, rain could also play a factor. For New Zealand, the need to win the match is higher, and they have also been unlucky with rain, with two games getting washed out. The game against India is a must-win match, and India also need to clinch victory, if they want to qualify for the semis....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Amol Muzumdar opened up on dropping Jemimah Rodrigues. He said, "It was one of the tough calls. Given the circumstances, given the conditions in Indore, we opted for the sixth bowling option. That's why one of the batters had to sit out just looking at that combination. She took it really well - that's what Jemi is all about. She's fantastic within the group, a superb role model for everyone in the team. She took it really nicely and very sportingly. I appreciate that. But, we've decided to go on a match-by-match basis. The conditions in Indore were different. The conditions here in Navi Mumbai are different. We'll have a good discussion in the evening, and we'll take a fair call on what we want to do. Hopefully, or maybe, the combination will be different."
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: 100 overs of thrilling cricket!
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: There will be 100 overs of thrilling cricket today! We will also see seven hours of drama with suspense.
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: What did India's head coach say?
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Muzumdar said, “It was one of the tough calls. Given the circumstances, given the conditions in Indore, we opted for the sixth bowling option. That's why one of the batters had to sit out just looking at that combination. She took it really well - that's what Jemi is all about. She's fantastic within the group, a superb role model for everyone in the team. She took it really nicely and very sportingly. I appreciate that. But, we've decided to go on a match-by-match basis. The conditions in Indore were different. The conditions here in Navi Mumbai are different. We'll have a good discussion in the evening, and we'll take a fair call on what we want to do. Hopefully, or maybe, the combination will be different.”
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: IND squad
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: NZ squad
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: What did Sophie Devine say?
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: Speaking ahead of the match, NZ's Devine said, "I'm not surprised, to be honest. I expect there to be rain everywhere we go at the moment, but you can't control the weather. We'll deal with it if it comes. There's no point worrying about it. I mean, yeah, I'm sure most teams have got about seven different weather apps and the rain radar. You're trying to talk to the ground staff and try and get as much insight as you can, but until it actually falls down and the umpires call you off, we're just focused on what we want to do. Hopefully, getting a full hundred overs of cricket would be really nice."
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone! India face New Zealand in a must-win clash, and it is expected to be a thrilling affair!