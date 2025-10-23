IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: India face New Zealand in must-win match for semifinals berth

Live

By

IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Smriti Mandhana run between the wickets.

IND W vs NZ W Live Score Women's World Cup: India take on New Zealand in a virtual knockout fixture, at the 2025 Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Pressure is mounting on the hosts, who have fallen to three successive defeats. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have managed only two scrappy wins and four points in five games. India's tactical weakness is more visible now and against New Zealand, rain could also play a factor. For New Zealand, the need to win the match is higher, and they have also been unlucky with rain, with two games getting washed out. The game against India is a must-win match, and India also need to clinch victory, if they want to qualify for the semis. Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Amol Muzumdar opened up on dropping Jemimah Rodrigues. He said, "It was one of the tough calls. Given the circumstances, given the conditions in Indore, we opted for the sixth bowling option. That's why one of the batters had to sit out just looking at that combination. She took it really well - that's what Jemi is all about. She's fantastic within the group, a superb role model for everyone in the team. She took it really nicely and very sportingly. I appreciate that. But, we've decided to go on a match-by-match basis. The conditions in Indore were different. The conditions here in Navi Mumbai are different. We'll have a good discussion in the evening, and we'll take a fair call on what we want to do. Hopefully, or maybe, the combination will be different." ...Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Amol Muzumdar opened up on dropping Jemimah Rodrigues. He said, "It was one of the tough calls. Given the circumstances, given the conditions in Indore, we opted for the sixth bowling option. That's why one of the batters had to sit out just looking at that combination. She took it really well - that's what Jemi is all about. She's fantastic within the group, a superb role model for everyone in the team. She took it really nicely and very sportingly. I appreciate that. But, we've decided to go on a match-by-match basis. The conditions in Indore were different. The conditions here in Navi Mumbai are different. We'll have a good discussion in the evening, and we'll take a fair call on what we want to do. Hopefully, or maybe, the combination will be different."