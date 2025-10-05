Mumbai real estate: From Anjali Tendulkar to Gauri Khan, celebrities and HNIs invest in homes for their staff

Anjali Tendulkar was recently in the news for purchasing an apartment in Virar, near Mumbai, for a member of her household staff. Gauri Khan had also leased an apartment in Pali Hill for her staff, close to the family’s temporary residence. They are not the only ones to do so; several prominent personalities and high-net-worth individuals have followed suit, purchasing or renting apartments for their domestic staff who oversee essential household tasks. Several high-profile personalities and HNIs have bought or leased apartments for their domestic staff, who manage critical household functions (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Anjali Tendulkar's purchase Anjali Tendulkar, wife of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was in the news in August 2025 for purchasing a ₹32 lakh apartment in Virar, near Mumbai, for a staff member.

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment was purchased in a building named Peninsula Heights in Virar. The 391-square-foot apartment is located on the third floor of the building. The transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of ₹1.92 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.

As a woman homebuyer, Anjali Tendulkar availed a 1% concession on stamp duty. In Maharashtra, women homeowners are eligible for this benefit, with stamp duty rates in the state ranging between 5% and 7%, depending on the city and district.

Gauri Khan rents an apartment for staff Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was in the news in June 2025, for renting a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for their staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The three-year leave and license agreement is for a flat located barely 100 metres from their rented home in Pali Hill, while their iconic Mannat bungalow undergoes renovation.

Located in Pali Hill, Pankaj Premises Cooperative Society Ltd, the apartment has a carpet area of 725 sq ft and includes a hall, kitchen, two bedrooms, and two washrooms. The lease allows residential use for her staff from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028.

Gauri Khan has rented the flat just 100 metres away from their newly rented home in the Puja Casa building at Pali Hill.

The documents showed that the flat allows Gauri Khan to use the premises for residential purposes for her staff for 36 months, from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028, on a leave and license basis.

Pharma firm owner picks up ₹ 9-crore Bandra flat to accommodate staff The owner of a leading pharmaceutical company purchased a 1,000 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra earlier this year for about ₹9 crore. According to a source, the building offers sea-facing residences, and the businessman already owns one such apartment there. To ensure that his domestic staff, including the cook and other support staff, could live nearby, he purchased an additional unit in the same building.

Some Mumbai HNIs buy and even gift homes to their staff According to a developer who wished to remain anonymous, wealthy families are often willing to pay a premium to keep their staff nearby, ensuring convenience and continuity. In some cases, long-serving employees are even given apartments as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for their loyalty upon retirement or upon completion of their service.

Also Read: 10 property transactions involving Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others

“In the case of Bandra, where the apartment is valued at around ₹9 crore, it is unlikely that the homeowner would eventually gift the unit to a staff member. However, when the ticket size is below ₹1 crore, it’s not uncommon for high-net-worth (HNI) or ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNI) to transfer ownership to their staff,” the developer told HT Real Estate on condition of anonymity.

“Of course, this varies from person to person; not every such purchase is intended for gifting; sometimes it also serves as an investment for the HNI or UHNI,” he said.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation