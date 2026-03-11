Edit Profile
    Ayurvedic firm purchases luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹121 crore

    Mumbai real estate: Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited has purchased an apartment worth 121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 6:28 PM IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
    Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited purchased an apartment worth 121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia in Mumbai’s Worli from Ravi C. Raheja, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

    Mumbai real estate market: Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited purchased an apartment worth ₹121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia in Mumbai’s Worli (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    The apartment is in the Raheja Artesia building, on the 44th floor, according to the documents.

    According to the documents, the apartment has a RERA carpet area of 6,772.28 sq ft, plus an additional 367.05 sq ft including balconies, verandah and open terrace space.

    The documents show Ravi C. Raheja and Sumati R. Raheja sold the property.

    The property was registered on February 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of 7.28 crore and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid. The documents show the apartment was sold with six parking spaces.

    Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company and is one of the oldest Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers in India.

    An email query was sent to Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd and K Raheja Corp. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    Also Read: Ideal Cures founder Suresh Pareek and his wife buy two luxury flats for 190 crore in Mumbai's Worli

    Transactions in the same building

    Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects priced above 1 lakh per sq ft.

    In December 2025, Suresh Pareek, founder of pharmaceutical company Ideal Cures, and his wife Veena Pareek jointly purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for 190 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

    Also Read: Mumbai Real Estate: Blue Jet Healthcare promoter family buys three Worli luxury apartments for more than 202 crore

    The documents show the two apartments, located on the 43rd floor of Raheja Artesia, together measure over 12,000 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The documents show the sellers of the two apartments were Chandru Raheja, chairman of K Raheja Corp and Jyoti Raheja.

    • Mehul R Thakkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city's ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India's wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai's growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA.

    recommendedIcon
