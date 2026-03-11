Ayurvedic firm purchases luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹121 crore
Mumbai real estate: Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited has purchased an apartment worth ₹121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia
Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited purchased an apartment worth ₹121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia in Mumbai’s Worli from Ravi C. Raheja, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The apartment is in the Raheja Artesia building, on the 44th floor, according to the documents.
According to the documents, the apartment has a RERA carpet area of 6,772.28 sq ft, plus an additional 367.05 sq ft including balconies, verandah and open terrace space.
The documents show Ravi C. Raheja and Sumati R. Raheja sold the property.
The property was registered on February 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹7.28 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. The documents show the apartment was sold with six parking spaces.
Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company and is one of the oldest Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers in India.
An email query was sent to Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd and K Raheja Corp. The story will be updated if a response is received.
Also Read: Ideal Cures founder Suresh Pareek and his wife buy two luxury flats for ₹190 crore in Mumbai's Worli
Transactions in the same building
Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft.
In December 2025, Suresh Pareek, founder of pharmaceutical company Ideal Cures, and his wife Veena Pareek jointly purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹190 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.
Also Read: Mumbai Real Estate: Blue Jet Healthcare promoter family buys three Worli luxury apartments for more than ₹202 crore
The documents show the two apartments, located on the 43rd floor of Raheja Artesia, together measure over 12,000 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The documents show the sellers of the two apartments were Chandru Raheja, chairman of K Raheja Corp and Jyoti Raheja.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More