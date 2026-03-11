Ayurvedic firm purchases luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹121 crore

Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited purchased an apartment worth ₹121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia in Mumbai’s Worli from Ravi C. Raheja, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate market: Ayurvedic medicine company Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited purchased an apartment worth ₹121 crore in Raheja’s luxury project Artesia in Mumbai’s Worli (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The apartment is in the Raheja Artesia building, on the 44th floor, according to the documents.

According to the documents, the apartment has a RERA carpet area of 6,772.28 sq ft, plus an additional 367.05 sq ft including balconies, verandah and open terrace space.

The documents show Ravi C. Raheja and Sumati R. Raheja sold the property.

The property was registered on February 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹7.28 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. The documents show the apartment was sold with six parking spaces.

Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company and is one of the oldest Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers in India.

An email query was sent to Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd and K Raheja Corp. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Transactions in the same building Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

In December 2025, Suresh Pareek, founder of pharmaceutical company Ideal Cures, and his wife Veena Pareek jointly purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹190 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The documents show the two apartments, located on the 43rd floor of Raheja Artesia, together measure over 12,000 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The documents show the sellers of the two apartments were Chandru Raheja, chairman of K Raheja Corp and Jyoti Raheja.