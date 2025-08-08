Mumbai Real Estate: Blue Jet Healthcare promoter family buys three Worli luxury apartments for more than 202 crore

In yet another sign of pharma wealth flowing into Mumbai’s luxury real estate, the promoter of Blue Jet Healthcare and his family have purchased three high-end apartments in Worli for over ₹202 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Blue Jet Healthcare promoter and family have bought three Worli luxury properties worth over ₹ 202 crore, signaling rising pharma wealth in Mumbai’s high-end real estate. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Akshay Bansarilal Arora, promoter of the pharma company, bought two units in the super-luxury skyscraper Palais Royale from Honest Shelters Pvt Ltd. Each apartment measures 7,669 sq ft, comes with five car parking spaces, and was purchased for ₹57.14 crore.

Akshay Bansarilal Arora and Honest Shelters Pvt Ltd could not be reached for a comment.

In a separate deal, Shiven Akshay Arora, acquired a 7,747 sq ft apartment in Raheja Artesia, Worli, for ₹88 crore. The residence includes six parking spaces, the documents showed.

Shiven Akshay Arora and Raheja could not be reached for a comment.

Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects in the above ₹1 lakh per sq ft price range.

Other pharma deals in Mumbai

Pharmaceutical firm USV’s chairperson, Leena Gandhi Tewari, has bought two luxury sea-facing duplex apartments in Mumbai’s posh Worli area for ₹639 crore. She spent almost ₹63.9 crore in stamp duty and GST, bringing the total value of the transaction to about ₹703 crore, making it the most expensive residential property deal recorded in the country.

The transaction underscores a significant uptick in luxury housing demand, particularly from the pharmaceutical sector. Real estate experts believe the post-COVID wealth surge has prompted many pharma promoters and executives to view high-end properties as both a secure investment and a status symbol.

“Pharma wealth is increasingly flowing into real estate,” said industry experts.

The Zydus Family Trust, associated with Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited), a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, has purchased a ₹200 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli earlier this year.

Last year, Vibha Shanghvi, wife of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma has purchased two apartments worth ₹130 crore in Mumbai's Worli area, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

