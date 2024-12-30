Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vibha Shangvi, wife of Sun Pharma CMD purchases two apartments in Mumbai's Worli for 135 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Dec 30, 2024 10:03 PM IST

Vibha Sanghvi purchased the two apartments, totalling 12,916 sq ft of RERA carpet in a project on the Worli Sea Face

Vibha Shanghvi, wife of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma has purchased two apartments worth 130 crore in Mumbai's Worli area, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Vibha Shanghvi, wife of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma has purchased two apartments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>130 crore in Mumbai's Worli area. (Representational Photo)(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Vibha Shanghvi, wife of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma has purchased two apartments worth 130 crore in Mumbai's Worli area. (Representational Photo)(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the documents, the two apartments are part of a Worli Sea Face project named Naman Xana by Naman Group.

According to the documents, Vibha Sanghvi purchased the two apartments, totalling 12,916 sq ft of RERA carpet. One apartment of 6,458 sq ft on the 21st floor was purchased for 65 crore, and the second apartment of the same size was registered on the 29th floor for 65 crore on December 26.

Also Read: Planning to buy a house worth 1 crore in Mumbai? Know how much you need to keep aside

Both apartments, purchased at 1 lakh per sq ft, were registered on November 27, 2024, and December 26, 2024, respectively.

The documents show that both apartments come with a total of eight car parking spaces.

The same building was in the news earlier this month when Barnsley Football Club's chairman, Neerav Parekh, and his mother, Kalpana Parekh, purchased two apartments worth Rs170 crore in the Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Indextap.

Meanwhile, an email query sent to Naman Group and Sun Pharma did not receive a response. The story will be updated when we receive a comment.

Also Read: WeWork India leases 1.26 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Powai for 1.38 crore monthly rent

Mumbai's Worli is a hotspot for luxury projects

The project Naman Xana is on the Worli Sea Face, close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and faces the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Arabian Sea. The entire Worli Sea Face stretch has several under-construction luxury projects.

Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects in the above 1 lakh per sq ft price range.

The luxury housing segment that includes units priced at 4 crore and above saw sales increasing by almost 37.8% Y-o-Y during the Jan-Sep 2024 period on the back of high demand, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said in its report titled India Market Monitor Q3 2024 – Residential.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On