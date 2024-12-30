Vibha Shangvi, wife of Sun Pharma CMD purchases two apartments in Mumbai's Worli for 135 crore

Vibha Shanghvi, wife of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma has purchased two apartments worth ₹130 crore in Mumbai's Worli area, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. Vibha Shanghvi, wife of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma has purchased two apartments worth ₹ 130 crore in Mumbai's Worli area. (Representational Photo)(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the documents, the two apartments are part of a Worli Sea Face project named Naman Xana by Naman Group.

According to the documents, Vibha Sanghvi purchased the two apartments, totalling 12,916 sq ft of RERA carpet. One apartment of 6,458 sq ft on the 21st floor was purchased for ₹65 crore, and the second apartment of the same size was registered on the 29th floor for ₹65 crore on December 26.



Both apartments, purchased at ₹1 lakh per sq ft, were registered on November 27, 2024, and December 26, 2024, respectively.

The documents show that both apartments come with a total of eight car parking spaces.

The same building was in the news earlier this month when Barnsley Football Club's chairman, Neerav Parekh, and his mother, Kalpana Parekh, purchased two apartments worth Rs170 crore in the Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Indextap.

Meanwhile, an email query sent to Naman Group and Sun Pharma did not receive a response. The story will be updated when we receive a comment.



Mumbai's Worli is a hotspot for luxury projects

The project Naman Xana is on the Worli Sea Face, close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and faces the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Arabian Sea. The entire Worli Sea Face stretch has several under-construction luxury projects.

Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The micro market has several projects in the above ₹1 lakh per sq ft price range.

The luxury housing segment that includes units priced at ₹4 crore and above saw sales increasing by almost 37.8% Y-o-Y during the Jan-Sep 2024 period on the back of high demand, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said in its report titled India Market Monitor Q3 2024 – Residential.