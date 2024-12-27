Mumbai real estate rental deal: Sussanne Khan rents apartment in Jogeshwari for 2.37 lakh per month rent

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has taken on rent a residential property in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹2.37 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Sussanne Khan gave a fresh spin to the white shirt-blue jeans combo. She is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan.

The apartment is located in Agarwal Ind Estate which is ready to move into residential development. The leased space spans 2,329 sq ft, according to Square Yards.

A stamp duty payment of ₹13,500 and registration charges amounting to ₹1,000 was paid for the transaction registered on December 23, 2024, according to the documents accessed by Square Yards.



Jogeshwari West is located in the western suburbs of Mumbai and neighbours areas such as Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.

"It’s become a popular choice thanks to its easy access to major business hubs, including SEZs, IT parks, and industrial zones, making it a convenient and attractive location for professionals and businesses alike," SquareYards said in a statement.

Sussanne Khan is a celebrated figure in the world of design and is known for her taste and innovative approach to interior spaces.

Khan is the founder of The Charcoal Project, Sussanne has established herself as a leading name in luxury interiors and design, catering to a global clientele.

Sussanne Khan, who got divorced from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in November 2014, was in the news in March 2015 for reportedly purchasing a penthouse in Pune near Mumbai for ₹16 crore, according to HT.com report.

The penthouse is located in Trump Towers, Kalyani Nagar in Pune. Khan has made the purchase merely for investment purposes, the report said.

Trump Towers is one of the known highrises of the Pune real estate market.

Meanwhile, Khan could not be reached for comment. An email query sent to The Charcoal Project did not get any response.



Do you prefer to rent over buy apartment in the Mumbai real estate market?

Several Bollywood stars including noted personalities prefer to rent an apartment in the Mumbai real estate market as it gives the flexibility to move into a newer apartments on a regular basis and also does not create a liability towards home loans and gives access to liquidity.