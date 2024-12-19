Actor Manish Paul rents out office space in Mumbai for 2 lakh per month

Television host and actor Manish Paul has rented out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for Rs. 2 lakh per month for two years, according to registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Manish Paul has rented a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for Rs. 2 lakh monthly for two years. (HT Photo)

According to Square Yards, the leased property spans 1,200 sq. ft. (~111.48 sq. m.) and is part of Morya Grand, a ready-to-move commercial project developed by Nakta Investment Pvt Ltd, spread across 0.69 acres.

Square Yards reviewed the lease agreement, which was registered in December 2024 and includes an initial security deposit of Rs. 8 lakhs. It features a tiered rental structure, with the monthly rent set at Rs. 2 lakh for the first 12 months and increasing to Rs. 2.14 lakhs for the subsequent 12 months. The documents showed that the office space was originally purchased in September 2023 for Rs. 2.25 crore.

The actor could not be reached.

Manish Paul has hosted popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Indian Idol. Manish’s versatility extends to films, including Mickey Virus and Jugjugg Jeeyo, earning him widespread acclaim. He has won several awards, including the Best Anchor Award and multiple accolades at the ITA Awards, solidifying his status as one of India’s most loved entertainers.

Andheri West is popular for its landmarks, such as Versova Beach, high-end restaurants, and lifestyle destinations. The area is well-connected to significant hubs via the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro Line 1, ensuring easy access to key destinations like Bandra, Juhu, and the domestic and international airports.

Other commercial rental deals in Mumbai

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit was in the news for having leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years.

Karishma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Amitabh Bachchan have all purchased commercial properties to earn high rental yields. Experts say the return on investment for an office property is often higher than that of a residential property.

Ajay Devgn had leased an office space in Andheri West in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for five years.

Amitabh Bachchan, who purchased four commercial units in Oshiwara for around ₹7 crore each last year, also rented the properties for an annual consideration of ₹2.07 crore.

Property documents showed that Sonu Nigam purchased two commercial properties in Andheri covering an area of 5547 sq ft in April last year for ₹11.37 crore.

According to property registration documents, Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has purchased office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore.

In October, registration documents showed that Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for ₹22.26 crore.

Commercial assets like offices, retail, and warehouses usually have gross yields (annual investment returns) in the range of 6% to 10% in metro cities of India. Grade-A office spaces in Mumbai offer an average yield in the range of 6% to 8%. Likewise, retail assets can offer yields of up to 9.5% prime locations in Mumbai, according to CBRE India, a real estate consultancy firm.