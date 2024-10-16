Menu Explore
Sara Ali Khan buys two office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for over 22 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Oct 16, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan has purchased two commercial units in a building known as Signature Building located off the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh have purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for 22.26 crore, registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.

Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh have purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.26 crore, property documents showed.(Pinterest)
Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh have purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for 22.26 crore, property documents showed.(Pinterest)

The actors have purchased two commercial units on the ninth floor from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited in a building known as Signature Building located off the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The agreement value of each of the properties is 11.13 crore and the stamp duty paid is 66.8 lakh. The built up area of each unit is 2,099 sq. ft and the carpet area is 1,905 sq. ft, the documents showed.

The documents were registered on October 10, 2024. The units come with three car parkings.

The actress could not be reached for a comment.

In July last year, the actress, along with her mother, had bought an office unit on the fourth floor of the same building. The transaction was worth 9 crore, and she paid a stamp duty of 41.01 lakh. The deal came with three car parking spaces. The seller of the property was Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd.

Amitabh Bachchan had also purchased four units on the 21st floor of the same tower for 7.18 crore each in the same building last year. The collective carpet area of the four units spans 7,620 sq ft. The actor paid a stamp duty of 1.72 crore when the transaction was registered on September 1.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD star Amitabh Bachchan buys three more commercial properties in Mumbai's Andheri suburb for 60 crore

Kartik Aryan had purchased one unit on the fourth floor of the commercial tower on September 4. The office space cost him 10.9 crore, and he paid a stamp duty of 47.55 lakh, according to property documents.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut buys 407 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for 1.56 crore

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, had purchased an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for 1.56 crore, according to property registration documents. The property spread across 407 sq ft is located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One and was purchased at a per sq ft rate of 38,391 sq ft on carpet, according to the documents.

Why do Bollywood stars prefer investing in the commercial real estate market?

Several Bollywood stars have been in the news in the last few months for either purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields.

Bollywood personalities such as Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have invested in commercial real estate in Mumbai.

Also Read: Top 5 Bollywood property deals: Here's what Kangana Ranaut, Sajid Khan, Kartik Aaryan bought and sold in Mumbai

