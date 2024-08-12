Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with paparazzi, cuts cake and distributes sweets. Watch

Sara Ali Khan, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today, was seen interacting with the paparazzi during the day. The Atrangi Re actor thanked the photographers for their wishes and was seen cutting a cake with them. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan once opened up about ‘unearned opportunities’ for ‘star kids’ in Bollywood) Sara Ali Khan turned 29 on Monday.

Sara cuts cake with paparazzi

Sara looked stunning in a white churidaar as she stepped inside the space where the paparazzi were present. She kept her hair untied and opted for minimal makeup for her special day. Then, she proceeded to sit on the sofa and cut the chocolate cake that was kept on the table, with the paparazzi singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ for her.

The actor also brought sweets for the paparazzi in white packets, which she went ahead and distributed after a few minutes. Fans wished her in the comment section, and called the gesture sweet and cute.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to wish Sara. Sharing a black and white picture which had Saif and Sara suited up, she added in the caption: “Happy Birthday darling Sara! Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way! (red heart emoticons)”

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her film debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for which she won a Filmfare award. She followed it up with Rohit Shetty's Simmba with Ranveer Singh. She also acted in films including Atrangi Re, Coolie No. 1 and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara received mixed reviews for her last two releases- Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Konkona Sen Sharma, and it set for release on September 13.