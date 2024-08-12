Sara Ali Khan once opened up about ‘unearned opportunities’ for ‘star kids’ in Bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath and has since starred in films like Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Murder Mubarak. For the unversed, being actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, she has often found herself at the centre of debates on nepotism. On her birthday, looking back at when she spoke to BBC and shared her thoughts on it. (Also Read: When Saif Ali Khan dedicated his award to little Sara Ali Khan, don't miss her cute expressions in childhood video) Sara Ali Khan turns 29 on August 11.

Sara Ali Khan’s take on nepotism

In 2018, even before she debuted, Sara spoke about being an ‘insider’ in the film industry. When asked what perks she has as an insider, she said, “The main perk is access. I could go to Rohit (Shetty) sir’s office and ask him to consider me for Simmba. The access that my parents worked so hard to enable me to have is not something I deny. Having said that, the tonality of conversation around nepotism has become hard back home. While star kids, as much as I hate that term, do have easier into this line. If you’re not good, you won’t get a second film.”

Sara smiled when the interviewer pointed out that she did get a second film, though, even before her first release. For the unversed, Sara shot for Kedarnath and Simmba even before her first film hit the screens. The films hit theatres within three weeks of each other. She said, “You are right. I am shocked, and I carry that burden. I am done shooting for two films without anyone seeing my first one. I am aware this will be seen by many as an unearned opportunity. Forget anyone; I now have to prove to myself that I am worth this. I am aware I got this opportunity easier than others.”

Upcoming work

Sara was last seen in the period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, which was released on Prime Video India. The film received lukewarm reviews. She will soon star in films titled Metro…In Dino, Sky Force and Eagle.