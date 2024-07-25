Another promotional gimmick? Sara Ali Khan gets escorted out of plane by 'flight crew', internet says 'kya acting hai'

Recently, a video of actor Sara Ali Khan surfaced on paparazzi and fan pages, in which an airhostess 'accidentally spilled juice on Sara’s pricey outfit', leading to some in-flight drama. The actor looked at an airhostess and her colleagues as she walked away from her seat, seemingly after the ‘juice mishap’. Also read | Sara Ali Khan has the ‘perfect holiday’ in Dubai with Saif Ali Khan for a new ad; Reddit calls it her 'career best act' Internet is not falling for Sara Ali Khan fighting with an airline crew in a new video it seems.

Watch Sara Ali Khan's video

Many reacted to the video that was shared by a paparazzo with the caption, “Oops! Sara Ali Khan’s flight got a little too hot to handle. Tell us your thoughts on what's happening here!" The text on the video read, “Sara Ali Khan's juice mishap at 30,000 ft.”

Promotional gimmick?

Not falling for the apparent 'publicity stunt', an Instagram user wrote, “Can you be more nonsense with your posts?” A person also said about the leaked video, "Its from a shoot." Another wrote, "Waah kya acting hai (What acting)."

Someone commented, "Seems like an ad or movie. Why? Because the air hostess' uniform isn't of any operating carrier!" A comment also read, "Bloody publicity stunt." An Instagram user also commented, “This is an ad for Veet. Look at her all pink outfit.”

The person might be correct. Sara was in Delhi on Wednesday to launch a new product for Veet. At the event, the actor, who is a brand ambassador for Veet, said, "I have always been an integral part of the Veet family and have witnessed how it has always catered to the needs of modern women. Hair removal can be such a task, we don't necessarily have the time to indulge in time-consuming salon appointments every time."

Upcoming work

On the work front, Sara is all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The untitled film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in Metro...In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sensharma in lead roles. Sara's two films have released in 2024, so far, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.