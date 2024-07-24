Rohit Shetty comes out in support of actors amid high entourage costs debate: ‘The prices for everything have gone up’

What Rohit said about entourage costs

Rohit, who has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, from Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, said: “Not really. With me, it is totally different. When we talk about the cost, it is not just the actors. Everything from travelling to ticketing and hotels, the prices for everything have gone up. It is not just actors. The whole cost has gone up for a lot of things. Keeping that in mind, just because the cast is an ensemble, a lot of money is spent on the cast, it is not like that.”

The director opened up about the frequent use of CGI sequences in the films in the last couple of years. “I think now everyone is using VFX. It is not just us but all over the world. Most importantly, it is a bit easier and safer. When you are doing hand-to-hand combat, we are trying to be as real as possible. We are old-school guys. For me, hand-to-hand combat will always be real. Even when you see my next venture (Singham Again), hand-to-hand combat is real and yes, there is a lot of CG as well," he added.

Rohit Shetty made his OTT debut with Indian Police Force, which released earlier this year in January. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next, Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Singham Again is scheduled to be released in November 1, 2024.