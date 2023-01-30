Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur announce Metro In Dino release date with pics

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur announced the theatrical release date of their upcoming film, Metro In Dino. The two shared a collage with co-actors, who will feature in the movie on Monday. The film will hit the theatres on December 23, 2023. It will be directed by Aurag Basu. It will star a host of celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal among others. Fans showed their excitement upon the release date of Metro In Dino and dropped messaged in the comment section. (Also read: Metro In Dino announced with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam's music, Anurag Basu to direct)

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram, and shared a collage featuring pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sensharma. She captioned the post, “Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #Metro In Dino. In cinemas on 8th December 2023 (popcorn, movie camera and heart emojis).” Sara's aunt, Saba Ali Khan commented, “Looking forward to this!!” Choreographer Vijay Ganguly dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the film's release date, “Loved Life In A Metro! High hopes.” Another fan commented, “So excited (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Wohooo excited.” A fan commented, “What a wonderful cast!! (clapping emojis).” “Yayay the theatre experience for this amazing star” and “Love the the cast, can't wait to watch! All the best”, added others. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

The director of the movie, Aurag Basu announced his upcoming project, Metro In Dino in December, last year. The film will be an anthology and he called it the "tale of the people and for the people" in a press statement. He also added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them.”

Anurag will reunite with music composer Pritam for Metro In Dino. The two previously worked on films such as Life in a... Metro and Ludo, among others. Anurag said Anupam adds life to his characters, and told, “As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in 2021. She has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Gaslight as her upcoming projects apart from Metro In Dino.

