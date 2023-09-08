Top actors buy office spaces in Andheri worth 47.82 crore

Mumbai: A corner of Veera Desai Road in Andheri is rapidly converting into a Bollywood hub, with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aryan buying office spaces in 28-storey Signature Tower in Oshiwara in separate deals collectively worth ₹47.82 crore. HT Image

All three stars purchased office spaces with identical built-up areas of 2,099 sqft and carpet area of 1,905 sqft on different floors.

Bachchan purchased four units on the 21st floor of the tower for ₹7.18 crore each. Aryan and Sara Ali Khan purchased one unit each on the fourth floor of the under-construction commercial tower, according to registration documents accessed and shared by FloorTap.com, a platform for commercial properties set up by the CRE Matrix group.

Bachchan purchased units 2101, 2102, 2103, and 2104 on the 21st floor, including 12 car parking spaces, for a sum of ₹28.73 crore. The collective carpet area of the four units spans 7,620 sq ft. The actor paid a stamp duty of ₹1.72 crore when the transaction was registered on September 1.

Sara Ali Khan’s purchase of unit 402 on the fourth floor was registered on July 11 in the name of Sara Sultan and Amrita Singh. The transaction was worth ₹9 crore, and they paid a stamp duty of ₹41.01 lakh. The deal comes with three car parking spaces.

Though he purchased the neighbouring unit 403 on September 4, Kartik Aryan’s office space cost him ₹10.9 crore, and he paid a stamp duty of ₹47.55 lakh.

While Bachchan’s agreement is signed with Veer Savarkar Projects Ltd, the official promoter of the Signature building on the MahaRERA portal, Aryan and Sara purchased their office spaces from Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Anand Pandit, and his wife, Roopa Pandit.

Pandit is also a film producer and distributor and has produced films like Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, Kartik Aryan-starrer Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, Indra Kumar’s adult comedies Total Dhamaal, and Great Grand Masti, and PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi playing Modi.

Devgan and his wife Kajol purchased six units in the Signature building in the last six months. Last month, Kajol purchased an office unit on the eighth floor of 1905 sq ft carpet for ₹7.64 crore, while Devgan purchased five units on the 16th and 17th floor, collectively spanning a carpet area of 13,298 sq ft or ₹45 crores in April this year. Signature is located next to 21-year Lotus Grandeur, which has offices of several film and television production houses, including producer Sajid Nadiadwala, French production company Banijay, which produces shows like Bigg Boss with Indian subsidiaries, Reliance Entertainment, and producer-director Amit Sharma, who directed 2018 hit Badhaai Ho.

