Ayushmann Khurrana, wife, rent out their luxury apartment for 90,000 per month near Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have rented out their luxury apartment near Mumbai in Goregaon West for ₹90,000 per month, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.com. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have rented out their luxury apartment near Mumbai in Goregaon West for ₹ 90,000 per month. (AFP)

The sprawling 2,200 sq ft luxury apartment is in the residential society Imperial Heights Tower CHS Ltd. The registration took place on December 18, according to the documents.

The apartment has been leased to Pallavi Ankit Tiwari for a year, who has paid a security deposit of ₹5 lakh.



Also Read: Bollywood landlords: 5 celebrities who have rented out their properties in Mumbai

Queries sent to Khurrana did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated. Ayushmann is married to Tahira Kashyap.

The actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2. He will join the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films with Thama. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is slated to be released in 2025.



Also Read: Kiran Rao rents an apartment for ₹6.5 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Bandra West

Other Bollywood stars who have rented out their properties in Mumbai

Kiran Rao, Bollywood film producer, screenwriter, director, and former wife of Aamir Khan had rented an apartment for ₹6.5 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Bandra West area.

Madhuri Dixit had also rented out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years.



Earlier, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor rented out their luxury apartment in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹20 lakh per month for five years, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The apartment measures 5,395 sq ft and is located in Oberoi Realty's project Three Sixty West. According to the documents, it has been rented out with three parking spaces. The five-year rental agreement was registered on November 7. Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics, has rented the apartment.

