Kiran Rao rents an apartment for 6.5 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Bandra West

Kiran Rao, Bollywood film producer, screenwriter, director, and former wife of Aamir Khan. whose film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards, has rented an apartment for ₹6.5 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Bandra West area. Bollywood film producer and director Kiran Rao has rented an apartment for ₹ 6.5 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Bandra West area. (Representational photo)(S Farah Rizvi)

The documents showed that she had rented the apartment for five years and paid a security deposit of ₹30 lakh.

The apartment is in Anand in Pali Hill in Bandra West.

The documents showed that the monthly rent is ₹6.5 lakh for the first year and will increase to ₹6.82 lakh in the second year, ₹7.16 lakh in the third year, ₹7.52 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹7.90 lakh in the fifth year.

A message has been sent to Rao. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, has been renamed Lost Ladies. The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, is a gentle, satirical take on gender dynamics and patriarchy in rural India.

Why do Bollywood stars take apartments for rent?

Shraddha Kapoor, who is soaring high on the success of her recently released Bollywood blockbuster Stree 2, has taken a luxury apartment on rent in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month, property documents accessed by Zapkey showed. She has rented the 3928.86 sq ft apartment for a year. The documents showed that the actress had paid advance rent of ₹72 lakh for the entire year.

Earlier, Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, had taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years, registration documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington also leased a flat in Mumbai’s Bandra from film producer Karan Johar for three years at a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh.



According to the Leave and License agreement shared by Zapkey, Imran Khan had taken a three-storey apartment in Clefepete on Carter Road, Bandra, on rent from Karan Johar. The agreement was registered on March 20, 2024 and a security deposit of ₹27 lakh on the deal.

Also Read: Buying a dream home is all about ‘kismet connection’, says Bollywood actor Vidya Balan

A few actors who can afford a house may still prefer to rent because of specific individual choices, such as a sea-facing view in a particular location. They may also do so because their chosen apartment is unavailable for sale.