Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies aka Lost Ladies unveils poster for Academy Award campaign, fans say 'get us the Oscar'

Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, has been renamed Lost Ladies as it heads to the international stage. The film's team, which began their Academy Awards campaign, took to their official Instagram account, Lost Ladies, to reveal a new poster on Tuesday. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao kickstart Laapataa Ladies Oscars campaign with dinner event at Vikas Khanna's NYC restaurant) A new poster of Laapataa Ladies, aka Lost Ladies, was unveiled recently.

Laapataa Ladies is now Lost Ladies

The poster of the Kiran Rao film features the major characters in a quirky and vibrant style. A line on the poster reads, "Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself." Along with the poster, the team shared a message with a caption that read, "The wait is over!"

"Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies--a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Huge shoutout to Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!" it read.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Great narration and direction. Kudos to Amir and the team." "Get us the Oscars," a person wrote. "All the best for the Oscars," commented an Instagram user.

The film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. Laapataa Ladies is a gentle, satirical take on gender dynamics and patriarchy in rural India. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Laapataa Ladies takes viewers back to rural India in 2001. Its narrative revolves around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey.

The journey, filled with twists and turns, begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride. Based on a story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogues are by Sneha Desai and the additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

The 97th Oscars will be held on March 2 next year.