Urvashi Rautela rents an apartment for 6 lakh per month in Mumbai

Indian actor and model Urvashi Rautela has taken an apartment for three months in Mumbai for ₹6 lakh per month, documents accessed by IndexTap showed. Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has taken an apartment on a short-term rental in Mumbai for ₹ 6 lakh per month.

The actor has rented a 3600 sq ft apartment for three months in The New India CHS, JVPD, in Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai. The rent agreement is from January 2025 to March 2025. The documents showed that the agreement was registered on December 16.

The property is a 3BHK apartment with two reserved open car parks. The document stated that the actor was “temporarily in need of residential accommodation for her personal use and her immediate family…”

The documents showed that she had paid an interest-free security deposit of ₹19.50 lakh.

A query has been emailed to the actress. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Rautela represented India at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant after winning the Miss Diva-Miss Universe India title. Rautela’s other pageant titles include Miss Teen India 2009 and I AM She – Miss Universe India 2012.

The rent versus buy debate

"There are three main reasons why Indian youth are opting for renting an apartment over purchasing it. Flexibility - buying homes locks you down. Renting gives you all the flexibility. Renting a house is inexpensive at the rate of 2.0% to 3.0% compared to parking a large sum of capital in purchase. Plus, if you leverage (take a home loan), your cost of owning a house rises considerably,” opines Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder CRE Matrix and Indextap.com

"Price appreciation has been muted in the last 10 years, discouraging young Indians from parking capital in home purchases. Please remember that typical Indian households park about 35-50% of their wealth in home purchases, and poor capital appreciation in the last decade has become a strong deterrent,” he said.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor rents apartment in Mumbai for ₹6 lakh per month

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor, who is soaring high on the success of her recently released Bollywood blockbuster Stree 2, had taken a luxury apartment on rent in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month.

Karan Johar, a Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, had also taken a property on rent in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington also leased a flat in Mumbai’s Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar for three years at a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh.

Also Read: Buying a dream home is all about ‘kismet connection’, says Bollywood actor Vidya Balan

A few actors who may be able to afford a house may still prefer to rent because of specific individual choices such as a sea-facing view in a particular location. It may also be because the apartment of their choice is not available for sale, said real estate experts.

They said that apartments taken on short leases (three to six months) generally command a premium compared to those leased for 11 months.