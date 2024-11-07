‘She desperately needs a proper stylist’, say netizens as Urvashi Rautela's sheer pantsuit faces a wardrobe malfunction

In a recent video, Indian actor and model Urvashi Rautela made a statement on the set of India's Best Dancer, amidst promotions of her upcoming song Rabba Kare on the Grand Finale. Spotted alongside musician Shael Oswal, Rautela was donned in a black bejewelled, sheer pantsuit which quickly became the centre of attention. The look featured intricate gloves, a sleek high ponytail, bold green earrings and open-toed shoes, culminating in an ensemble that was nothing if not attention-grabbing. While many were captivated by her bold fashion choice, others were far less kind, pointing out an audacious wardrobe malfunction. Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's sheer pantsuit

“😂😂😂😂chhiiiire itane bade log fhata dress pahne hain 😳😳🤭🤭,” said a cheeky user. “Urvashi Rautela jiska dress hai Fatela 😅,” said another. “It’s torn . Wardrobe malfunction 😮,” was one more comment under the post. The heavy use of embellishments and sheer fabric left many netizens unimpressed. “Yr es ki dressing sense improve krwa do koi,” read a comment on Instagram. “She desperately needs a proper stylist,” said another. Another netizen shared the same sentiment saying, “She (should)💜fire the stylist, need new one! @urvashirautela.” In an age where celebrity fashion is constantly scrutinised, even the slightest misstep can lead to backlash, and it’s clear that Rautela’s outfit has struck the wrong chord with her audience.

The model was previously under netizen scrutiny when she posted a video of herself speaking French. “My French speaking skills! When you receive so much love from France, it feels only right to embrace their language! Bonjour to a new journey in French, merci for the inspiration, my amazing fans! Grateful,” she captioned the video. Fans had similarly negative reactions to the video — with comments like, “Her French is as confusing as her English 💀” and “As someone who understands French, I only understood 2 words of this.” Other comments ranged from “Emily should have taken lessons from Queen Urvashi,” to “Me after taking french for 2 years in a state board jr.college 💅🏻,” to more comments about her look — “1st woman in asia to speak french with blue jhalar outfit.”

Whether you love it or hate it, Rautela’s audacious ensembles are always certain to keep the conversation going.