Hyderabad real estate market: Facebook renews office lease for 2.8 crore per month rent

Facebook has renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed. Facebook has renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹ 2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions (Representational Image)(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City — one of the prime IT corridors in the city.

The company paid ₹65.7 lakh rent for 84,053 sq ft for the transaction that was renewed in December.

In another transaction that was renewed in April, Facebook paid ₹2.15 crore monthly rent for 2.8 lakh sq ft.

The total tenure of the lease is five years. The company paid a total security deposit of ₹16.8 crore.



The rent will be escalated by 15% from January 2026 onwards, the documents show.

In Hyderabad, geographically, the IT hubs (Gachibowli, HITECH City, etc.) are all concentrated in one zone (towards the west) and, hence, the demand for rentals in these areas remains high.

HITECH City saw its average rent go up from ₹23,000 per month in 2019 to nearly ₹27,500 per month in 2023 till date. Likewise, rents in Gachibowli have increased from ₹22,000 in 2019 to over ₹26,500 per month in 2023. This is also a 20 percent jump. Further, in Kondapur we saw rentals go up by 19 percent, according to data shared by ANAROCK.



Hyderabad real estate deals

In August Google renewed its lease for a 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for five years with the landlord Megasoft Limited for a rent of ₹2 crore per month.

Google Connect Services India Private Limited has renewed the lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft office space spread across six floors in the building known as Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Capital - Block 1 from the landlord Megasoft Limited.

The monthly rent for the office space is around ₹2.02 crore. The company has paid a deposit of ₹10.6 crore for renting the space. The rate per sq ft works out to be ₹55.2 per sq ft per month.

And in June, at least four commercial leases have been inked in Hyderabad by MNCs such as Qualcomm India, LTI Mindtree, S&P Capital IQ and IBM India. Monthly rents range between ₹70 lakh and ₹3.15 crore, the documents showed.

Parties involved in the transactions include homegrown and international corporate giants such as Qualcomm India, LTI Mindtree, S&P Capital IQ and IBM India. Meanwhile, the list of lessors features Divija Commercial Properties - a joint venture between RMZ Infotechpark and Zola Real Estate - and Midas Projects Private Limited.