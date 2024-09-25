Co-working space operator 91Springboard has leased its third centre in Hyderabad, spanning 48,000 square feet in Hitec City's Raheja Commerzone Hetero Tower, the company said in a statement on September 25. Co-working firm 91Springboard leases 48,000-square feet office space in Hyderabad(91Springboard)

According to the company statement, this centre marks the brand's 31st location across the country, pushing the overall footprint in Hyderabad to 1,40,000 square feet.

Raheja Commerzone Hetero Tower is an IT and ITeS business park spread across 9 acres in Madhapur, Raidurg, Hyderabad.

“We’re extremely delighted about our new space at HITEC City… From scenic corner offices to large workspaces filled with natural light and delectable food and beverage options within the building, to convenient parking facilities, we have made sure- it’s all here!,” said Sameer Singh, COO, 91Springboard.

Since 2012, the co-working player has expanded its presence across eight cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune and Goa. It caters to both short-term and long-term requirements of businesses of all sizes.

Rising trajectory of flexible office segment across India

According to a June 2024 report by property consultancy Colliers, the flexible office space segment across the top six cities in India registered its highest ever quarterly demand in the April-June period at 2.6 million square feet. Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR alone accounted for 65% of this demand.

“Flex operators have already leased about 4.4 million square feet of space in H1 2024, underscoring the occupiers’ continued preference for flex spaces,” said Vimal Nadar, who is a senior director and head of research at Colliers India.