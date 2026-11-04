Why I'm swapping heavy festive suits for a chikankari kurta this Diwali By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have a soft spot for chikankari kurtas. There's something about the delicate embroidery that makes even a simple outfit look beautiful. I love how traditional they feel without looking too elaborate, and, more importantly, how lightweight and free-flowing they are. Unlike some festive outfits that look gorgeous but leave you counting the minutes until you can change, chikankari lets you dress up without feeling weighed down. So, with Diwali around the corner, I found myself wondering: why not wear a chikankari kurta set this year? It feels like the kind of outfit I could wear for a puja, spend time with family, pose for photographs and enjoy the festivities without constantly adjusting my clothes. And there's plenty of variety to choose from, whether you prefer classic white embroidery, cheerful colours, pastel shades or a more dressy Anarkali silhouette. If you're also looking for something traditional but comfortable this Diwali, here are seven chikankari kurta styles worth exploring, along with what to check before you buy one. Why chikankari works so well for festive dressing Chikankari is a traditional embroidery craft associated with Lucknow. Its appeal lies in the delicate needlework, often featuring floral patterns, vines and other intricate motifs. Traditionally associated with white embroidery on light-coloured fabric, it is now available in a wider range of colours and contemporary silhouettes. What I particularly like is that the embroidery can do the styling work without requiring much else. A white chikankari kurta, for instance, can look elegant with minimal jewellery and comfortable footwear. A colourful version can make a statement without needing sequins, heavy borders or elaborate embellishments. It is also a useful option if you want something that can move between occasions. Depending on the cut and styling, the same kurta set can work for a Diwali puja, a family lunch or a casual festive get-together. 7 chikankari kurta styles worth considering this Diwali 1. The classic white chikankari kurta

If you're buying your first chikankari set, white is a lovely place to start. It has that timeless, understated appeal and lets the embroidery stand out. Look for a straight or slightly relaxed silhouette if comfort is your priority. Style it with silver jhumkas, kolhapuris and a small bindi. You can also wear the kurta with contrasting bottoms already sitting in your wardrobe. 2. A colourful chikankari set for a festive mood

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White may be the classic choice, but chikankari looks equally interesting in brighter colours. Orange, pink, yellow and other saturated shades can make the outfit feel more occasion-appropriate without adding weight through heavy embellishment. If you prefer a little colour in your festive wardrobe, choose a shade you can see yourself wearing beyond Diwali too. A coordinated set is convenient, while a kurta that works with different trousers gives you more styling possibilities. 3. A straight-cut kurta for an easy, polished look

A straight-cut kurta is one of the easiest silhouettes to wear. It offers a neat shape without clinging to the body and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For a more traditional look, pair it with matching trousers and a dupatta. If you want to keep things relaxed, wear it with cigarette pants or straight-fit bottoms and understated accessories. 4. A kurta-palazzo set when comfort comes first

If your festive plans involve moving around, hosting guests or spending hours with family, a kurta-palazzo set is worth considering. The wider bottoms allow easier movement and create a relaxed, flowing silhouette. Pay attention to the fabric of the palazzos too. A lightweight kurta paired with a stiff or uncomfortable bottom defeats the purpose of choosing an easy festive outfit in the first place. 5. An Anarkali-inspired chikankari set for a dressier occasion

Want a little more drama without going all the way to a heavily embellished suit? An Anarkali-style chikankari kurta can give you that fuller, more traditional silhouette. The flare adds movement, while the embroidery keeps the look rooted in Indian craftsmanship. This is a good option for a Diwali dinner or a slightly dressier family celebration. Check the length and lining carefully before buying, particularly if you're ordering online. 6. Pastel chikankari for understated elegance

Pastels are a good choice if you prefer softer colours over bright festive shades. Think powder blue, blush pink, mint green and muted lilac. The appeal of a pastel chikankari set is that it can look dressed up without feeling too loud. Keep the accessories delicate and let the embroidery and colour do the talking. 7. A kurta with statement embroidery for a little extra detail

If a plain chikankari kurta feels too simple for your Diwali plans, look for one with more prominent embroidery around the neckline, sleeves or hem. A detailed neckline, in particular, can make the outfit look finished even if you skip a necklace. Just remember that more embroidery does not automatically mean better quality. Look at the neatness of the stitches and the overall finish before making a decision. Buying chikankari online? Check these details first A beautiful product photograph doesn't always tell you how a kurta will feel or fit. Before placing your order, check these details: Read the fabric composition: Cotton and mulmul can be comfortable options for a lightweight feel, but don't assume every chikankari kurta is made from cotton. Check the actual product description.

Look closely at the embroidery: Product descriptions may use terms such as hand-embroidered, handcrafted or machine-embroidered. These are not interchangeable. Read the listing carefully rather than assuming every chikankari design is hand-worked.

Check the complete set: Does the price include the kurta alone, or are the bottoms and dupatta included? Some listings use photographs of coordinated outfits even when all the pieces are not part of the purchase.

Use the size chart: Check garment measurements, not just S, M or L. Pay particular attention to bust, hip and kurta length.

Read customer reviews: Look for comments about fabric thickness, transparency, embroidery finish, colour accuracy and fit. These details can be more useful than the star rating alone.

Check delivery dates and returns: With Diwali around the corner, confirm the estimated delivery date for your pincode before ordering. A festive outfit is not much use if it arrives after the celebrations. How I'd style a chikankari kurta this Diwali The best part about chikankari is that you don't need to over-style it. For a traditional look, I'd pair a white or pastel kurta with silver earrings, a small bindi and comfortable juttis or kolhapuris. For a brighter kurta set, I'd keep the jewellery minimal and choose footwear that complements the colour. If the neckline already has detailed embroidery, skip a heavy necklace. Let the craftsmanship remain the focus. And don't pack the outfit away after Diwali. A chikankari kurta can work just as well for a lunch outing, a casual family gathering or even a day when you want to look put-together without wearing anything too elaborate. Try styling it with jeans, simple trousers or a different dupatta to give it another life. For me, that's the real charm of chikankari. It feels traditional, feminine and effortless, without demanding an entire occasion to justify wearing it. If your idea of festive dressing is looking good while still being able to breathe, move and enjoy the day, it deserves a place in your wardrobe. Similar stories for you: Diwali gifting ideas: 8 thoughtful, quirky gifts for people who have everything Diwali fashion: Contemporary ways to wear Banarasi beyond the traditional saree Gold isn't the only thing shoppers want this Dhanteras: What's changing

Chikankari kurtas for Diwali: FAQs Is chikankari suitable for Diwali? Yes. Chikankari kurta sets can be a comfortable alternative to heavily embellished festive outfits. Choose a festive colour, a dressier silhouette or a design with detailed embroidery for the occasion. How can I tell whether a chikankari kurta is hand-embroidered? Check whether the product listing explicitly identifies the work as hand embroidery, and look for close-up photographs and detailed descriptions. Customer reviews can offer additional clues, but a product title or photograph alone cannot confirm that the embroidery is handmade. Can chikankari kurtas be worn after Diwali? Absolutely. Pair them with different trousers, jeans or a contrasting dupatta to create new looks. Simple chikankari kurtas are particularly easy to style for everyday outings and family occasions. Which fabric is best for chikankari kurtas? Cotton and mulmul are popular choices for a lightweight feel. However, chikankari is also available on other fabrics, so check the fabric composition of the individual product before buying.