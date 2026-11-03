Diwali gifting ideas: 8 thoughtful, quirky gifts for people who have everything (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Diwali gifting sounds simple until you actually have to do it. Suddenly, everyone on your list seems to own everything, your group chat is full of people asking what you're buying, and you're wondering if another box of assorted kaju katli is really the best you can do. Don't get me wrong. Sweets are practically a Diwali love language. But what if this year, you gifted something that doesn't disappear before the second cup of chai? Something that makes your best friend smile, gives your parents a little everyday luxury or makes that one colleague who has impeccable taste say, "Wait, where did you get this?" The trick is to think beyond the predictable festive hamper. A good gift doesn't have to be expensive or extravagant. It just needs to feel like you put a little thought into it. Whether you're shopping for a self-care enthusiast, a homebody, a foodie or the friend who treats every outing like a fashion week appearance, here are 8 Diwali gifting ideas worth considering. 8 Diwali gifting ideas that are a little more exciting than another box of sweets: 1. For the friend who considers skincare a personality trait: Build a self-care hamper

We all have that friend whose skincare shelf has a better social life than we do. For them, a self-care hamper is a safe bet, provided you know what they actually enjoy using. Put together a little collection of sheet masks, a nourishing body lotion, a lip balm, a scented hand cream and a plush headband. You could also add a bathrobe or a soft towel to make it feel like a mini at-home spa kit. You don't have to buy a ready-made hamper. Pick a few things individually, arrange them in a pretty basket and add a handwritten note. It feels more personal and gives you control over the budget. Just avoid gifting strong skincare actives or products for specific skin concerns unless you know the recipient's preferences. 2. For the homebody: Give their favourite corner a glow-up

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Some people love a night out. Others consider cancelling plans and spending the evening at home a major life achievement. If you know someone in the second category, gift them something that makes their space feel even cosier. Think decorative cushions, a soft throw, a bedside lamp, a ceramic vase, a pretty jewellery tray or an elegant candle holder. A set of cushion covers in a festive colour can also give a living room an instant refresh without requiring a full makeover. For someone who loves hosting, a beautiful serving platter or a set of ceramic snack bowls could be more useful. The idea is to choose something that fits their home aesthetic rather than gifting another decorative object that ends up living in a cupboard. 3. For the fashion girlie: Jewellery she can wear on repeat

A piece of jewellery is one of those gifts that can feel special without being reserved for a special occasion. Think delicate silver hoops, a stackable bracelet, a minimal pendant, a statement ring or a pair of contemporary jhumkas. If the recipient enjoys experimenting with outfits, choose something with a little personality. If she prefers understated dressing, go for versatile pieces that work with everyday kurtas, dresses and office outfits. Not sure about her style? Avoid guessing her ring size or choosing an overly elaborate statement piece. Earrings, adjustable bracelets and simple pendants are generally easier options. You can also explore personalised initial jewellery if you know what she would like. 4. For the foodie: A gourmet hamper with a personality

A food hamper is a classic Diwali gift, but it doesn't have to be a predictable assortment of dry fruits and sweets. Make it more interesting by choosing a theme. For the friend who loves experimenting in the kitchen, put together a hamper with interesting spices, flavoured oils, artisanal sauces and a recipe card. For the person with a sweet tooth, consider chocolates, cookies, speciality teas or a selection of regional treats. You could even create a movie-night hamper with popcorn, hot chocolate, snacks and a cute mug. It is thoughtful, easy to customise and, unlike many decorative gifts, has a very good chance of being enjoyed immediately. 5. For the person who is always on the move: Travel-friendly essentials

We all know someone who is either planning a holiday, returning from one or already looking up flights for the next. A travel-themed gift can be both fun and practical. Consider a compact toiletry organiser, a passport holder, a luggage tag, a travel jewellery case, a portable charger or a comfortable eye mask. A personalised travel pouch can make the gift feel more considered. If you are shopping for someone who travels frequently for work, prioritise functionality. Multiple compartments, easy-to-clean materials and compact designs are more useful than an accessory that looks good but takes up half their suitcase. 6. For the friend who needs to slow down: A reading and relaxation kit

Not every gift needs to be loud, sparkly or festive. Sometimes, the best present is an excuse to slow down. Create a reading kit with a book from their favourite genre, a pretty bookmark, a reading light, a journal and a cup or mug. Add a box of tea or coffee and a cosy pair of socks for a little extra warmth. If you don't know which book to choose, a bookstore gift card is a thoughtful alternative. It lets the recipient pick their next read without the risk of gifting them a book they already own. 7. For the person who loves personal touches: Customised keepsakes

Personalised gifts can be incredibly thoughtful when they are done well. A customised photo frame, an illustrated portrait, an engraved keychain, a monogrammed pouch or a personalised calendar can make a lovely keepsake. You could also create a small memory box with photographs, handwritten notes and little reminders of shared moments. It doesn't have to look professionally assembled. Sometimes, the slightly imperfect, personal touches are what make a gift memorable. One rule: don't personalise something simply for the sake of it. Choose an object the person will actually want to keep or use. 8. For the friend who loves experiences more than things: Gift them a plan Some people don't need another possession. They want something to look forward to. For them, an experience-based gift can be more memorable than a beautifully wrapped box. Think a pottery workshop, a dance class, a cooking session, a spa voucher, a concert ticket or a meal at a restaurant they've been wanting to try. You could also plan a day out together and cover the activity. The best part is that you're gifting an experience and, quite possibly, some quality time. Just make sure the voucher has flexible dates and clear booking terms so it doesn't become another task on their to-do list. A few things to remember before buying Diwali gifts A thoughtful gift is not necessarily the most expensive one. Before you start shopping, think about the recipient's lifestyle, interests and personal taste. A book lover may appreciate a reading kit more than a decorative showpiece, while someone who loves cooking may be delighted by a new kitchen accessory. Also, pay attention to practical details such as return policies, delivery timelines, material specifications and warranty coverage, particularly when shopping online. If you're ordering personalised gifts, leave enough time for customisation and shipping. And finally, presentation matters. A handwritten note, reusable fabric wrapping or a small festive tag can make even a simple gift feel special. You don't need elaborate packaging or an extravagant budget to make someone feel remembered. This Diwali, perhaps the nicest thing you can gift someone is proof that you know them well. The sweets can stay, of course. Just give them a little competition. Similar stories for you: I bought 2 black flared bottoms for dance workshops and would wear them again I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities SRK Birthday: My 5 favourite Shah Rukh Khan looks that never go out of style

Diwali gifting ideas: FAQs What are some unique Diwali gifting ideas? Some thoughtful Diwali gifts include personalised keepsakes, self-care hampers, gourmet food boxes, home décor, travel accessories, reading kits and experience vouchers. Choose something that reflects the recipient's interests. How do I choose a thoughtful Diwali gift? Think about the recipient's hobbies, lifestyle, personal taste and everyday needs. A useful or personalised gift that reflects their interests is often more meaningful than an expensive but generic festive hamper. What are some budget-friendly Diwali gifting ideas? You can create a DIY snack hamper, gift a book with a personalised bookmark, put together a small self-care kit or choose a ceramic mug, candle holder or customised photo frame. A handwritten note can make even a simple gift feel special. What can I gift someone who has everything? Consider an experience voucher, a premium version of something they already use, a personalised keepsake or a gift card from a store they love. Practical gifts are often better than buying something just for novelty.