SRK Birthday: From Mohabbatein to Jawan, my 5 favourite Shah Rukh Khan looks that never go out of style

My 5 favourite Shah Rukh Khan looks that never go out of style (pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less There are actors who make a film memorable, and then there is Shah Rukh Khan, who somehow makes even the clothes he wears on screen unforgettable. A sweater casually thrown over his shoulders, a red sweatshirt in New York, a perfectly tailored suit or a rugged action-hero avatar, SRK has given us plenty of fashion moments to revisit. As the superstar celebrates his 61st birthday on November 2, 2026, I find myself going back to some of my favourite films and, naturally, their wardrobes. Having grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan play everything from the hopeless romantic to the charming college boy and the larger-than-life action hero, it is difficult to pick just five looks. But these are the ones that have stayed with me. What makes his on-screen fashion so interesting is how closely it reflects the characters he plays. His wardrobe in Mohabbatein is romantic and intellectual, while Kal Ho Naa Ho gives us a more relaxed, city-boy aesthetic. And then there is Jawan, where he completely switches gears. So, on King Khan's birthday, here are five of my favourite Shah Rukh Khan looks and how you can recreate them without needing a Bollywood costume department. Mohabbatein: The sweater-over-the-shoulders romantic

Mohabbatein: The sweater-over-the-shoulders romantic (Pinterest)

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

If there is one Shah Rukh Khan look that deserves a permanent place in the fashion hall of fame, it is his Raj Aryan Malhotra avatar in Mohabbatein. Playing a music teacher at Gurukul, SRK gave us a wardrobe that was equal parts romantic, intellectual and effortlessly preppy. Think light-coloured shirts, tailored trousers, cosy sweaters and, of course, the iconic sweater casually draped over his shoulders. Add rimless glasses and slightly longer hair, and you have a look that became synonymous with the film. It was a refreshing alternative to the usual hero wardrobe of leather jackets and flashy shirts. The combination of casual clothing with more formal elements made it feel polished without being overly dressed up. How to recreate it: Start with a crisp white, pale blue or pastel shirt and pair it with beige or charcoal tailored trousers. Throw a fine-knit sweater over your shoulders and finish with loafers or classic lace-up shoes. Rimless or thin-frame glasses are optional, but they add that unmistakable professor aesthetic. This is a particularly easy look to recreate for winter office dressing or a smart-casual brunch. Kal Ho Naa Ho: The New York boy-next-door aesthetic

Kal Ho Naa Ho: The New York boy-next-door aesthetic (Pinterest)

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho gave us a different side of Shah Rukh Khan's style. Set against the backdrop of New York, his wardrobe was youthful, relaxed and full of personality. From colourful sweatshirts and casual jackets to layered winter outfits, Aman made everyday clothing look charming. One of my favourite elements of this look is how wearable it feels. Unlike the more polished styling of his other characters, Aman could be seen in comfortable casuals that still had a distinct personality. The bright colours, easy layering and relaxed silhouettes gave the character a warm, approachable appeal. His winter wardrobe, in particular, is worth revisiting when temperatures start dropping. How to recreate it: Bring out your colourful sweatshirts, hoodies and relaxed-fit jackets. Pair them with straight-leg or relaxed-fit denim and sneakers. For a more winter-ready version, layer a bright sweatshirt under a long coat or a casual jacket. Do not be afraid of colour; a red, blue or mustard sweatshirt can instantly lift an otherwise basic outfit. The idea is to look comfortable, cheerful and effortlessly put together. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: The rich-boy, understated luxury wardrobe

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: The rich-boy, understated luxury wardrobe (Pinterest)

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Rahul Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the definition of understated luxury before quiet luxury became a fashion buzzword. Playing the wealthy NRI son of Yashvardhan Raichand, Shah Rukh Khan wore everything from crisp shirts and tailored trousers to elegant Indian ensembles. His wardrobe moved seamlessly between Western and traditional dressing. Think white-on-white outfits, refined layering, luxurious-looking fabrics, shawls and elegant ethnic wear. His traditional looks, particularly the kurtas and sherwani-inspired ensembles, carried a regal quality without relying on excessive embellishment. The styling felt expensive, but never unnecessarily loud. How to recreate it: For the Western version, opt for a well-fitted white shirt, tailored trousers and a fine-knit sweater or lightweight jacket. Stick to a neutral palette of ivory, beige, navy and black. For the ethnic version, choose a well-cut kurta in a rich fabric, add a contrasting stole or shawl and finish with classic footwear. Keep accessories minimal. The secret to this look is good tailoring and fabrics that look polished. Main Hoon Na: The trench-coat and sweater-vest era

Main Hoon Na: The trench-coat and sweater-vest era (Pinterest)

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Major Ram Prasad Sharma in Main Hoon Na gave us one of SRK's most memorable winter wardrobes. While his military uniform was an obvious highlight, I particularly love his undercover college-student looks and the layered outfits he wore throughout the film. From sweater vests layered over shirts to turtlenecks, long coats, scarves and tailored trousers, the styling had a distinctly preppy, old-school charm. His beige turtleneck paired with a long trench coat and scarf remains one of those combinations that feels just as relevant today. The film showed how layering could make even simple basics look interesting. How to recreate it: A beige or black turtleneck is a good starting point. Layer it under a long trench coat and pair it with straight-fit trousers. Alternatively, wear a sweater vest over a crisp shirt and finish with tailored pants. Add a classic scarf and leather shoes for a more polished look. This is one of the easiest SRK-inspired outfits to put together for colder days, especially if you enjoy vintage and preppy fashion. Jawan: The rugged, silver-haired action hero

Jawan: The rugged, silver-haired action hero (Pinterest)

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

And just when we thought we had seen every version of Shah Rukh Khan, he arrived in Jawan with multiple looks that were impossible to ignore. From the bandaged, masked appearance to the rugged Vikram Rathore avatar, the film showcased a much more experimental and action-ready side of his style. My favourite is the older Vikram Rathore look, with silver hair, a rugged beard, dark clothing and a confident, rebellious attitude. It was a departure from the clean-cut romantic hero we had grown accustomed to. The styling leaned into distressed textures, boots, dark layers and a more rugged silhouette. It also showed that SRK was comfortable experimenting with his appearance rather than sticking to a familiar hero template. How to recreate it: You do not need a full action-hero makeover to borrow from this look. Start with a black or charcoal shirt, dark cargo trousers and a rugged jacket. Add sturdy boots, a statement watch and dark sunglasses. Keep the colour palette muted and the fit relaxed. The key is to make the outfit look lived-in rather than overly coordinated. Shah Rukh Khan has always dressed for the character: What I love about Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen fashion is that it has never been limited to one signature aesthetic. He can be the romantic professor in a sweater, the cheerful New York boy in a colourful sweatshirt, the wealthy NRI in refined ethnic wear and the rugged action hero in dark layers and make each look feel believable. His style has also evolved with the times, reflecting changing fashion sensibilities without losing the charm that makes his characters so memorable. As he turns 61, these five looks are a reminder that great style is not always about chasing trends or wearing the most expensive labels. Sometimes, it is about finding a look that captures your personality and wearing it with confidence. Happy birthday, King Khan. Thank you for the films, the romance, the drama and, of course, the wardrobe inspiration. Similar stories for you: Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring I bought 2 black flared bottoms for dance workshops and would wear them again I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities

SRK Birthday looks: FAQs How old is Shah Rukh Khan on November 2, 2026? Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 on November 2, 2026. The actor was born on November 2, 1965. How can you recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan look? Pair a dark shirt with charcoal or black cargo trousers, a rugged jacket and sturdy boots. Add dark sunglasses and a statement watch to recreate the action-ready Vikram Rathore aesthetic. Which Shah Rukh Khan film has the best winter fashion inspiration? Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Main Hoon Na are particularly good sources of winter styling inspiration, with their sweaters, sweatshirts, trench coats, scarves and layered outfits. . How can you recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan look? What did Shah Rukh Khan wear in Mohabbatein? As Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh Khan wore shirts, tailored trousers, sweaters draped over his shoulders and rimless glasses, creating an iconic romantic-professor aesthetic.