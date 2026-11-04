Manushi Chhillar shares glimpses of her UK getaway with family, from charming countryside villages to art galleries and shopping

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar loves travelling and making the most of her time away from work by exploring new destinations. She frequently gives her Instagram followers a glimpse into her travels, personal life and everyday moments.

The actor spent much of October exploring picturesque locations across the United Kingdom, soaking in new experiences and spending quality time with her family. Giving fans a peek into her getaway, Manushi took to Instagram on November 4 and shared a series of pictures capturing moments from her trip along with the caption, “October”. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca getaway is all about sun, sea and standout style; inside her wardrobe of breezy whites, playful beachwear and bold evening looks )

In the first picture, Manushi is seen sporting chic bangs, adding a fresh twist to her look. She pairs a vibrant red jacket with brown-tinted sunglasses, creating a stylish travel ensemble. In another picture, she gives her followers a closer look at her outfit, featuring a classic white T-shirt, relaxed-fit denim jeans and knee-high black boots. The combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort and understated winter fashion.

Countryside walks and autumn colours Manushi's travel diary captures the quintessential charm of the English countryside during autumn, with glimpses of the picturesque Cotswolds. From golden-hued pathways and sprawling open fields to quiet village landscapes, the actor makes the most of the season's beauty. One of the pictures shows her enjoying a leisurely walk along a countryside trail, surrounded by autumn foliage and the peaceful charm of rural Britain.

Her photographs also offer glimpses of scenic village waterways, duck ponds and charming stone architecture. The historic village of Castle Combe, known for its traditional English cottages and picturesque streams, is among the locations that the scenery evokes. Her travel wardrobe complements the setting beautifully, with cosy layers, practical footwear and relaxed silhouettes.