Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca getaway is all about sun, sea and standout style; inside her wardrobe of breezy whites, playful beachwear and bold evening looks
Alia Bhatt is making the most of her Mallorca getaway in style, serving looks in red swimwear, relaxed co-ords, elegant resort wear and a crimson gown.
Alia Bhatt is serving vacation style in Mallorca, trading her busy filming schedule for sun-soaked days on the Spanish island. Joined by best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their close-knit girl gang, the actor has been enjoying a Mediterranean getaway filled with scenic coastal views, yacht outings and relaxed moments at a luxury private residence.
From breezy co-ord sets and playful beachwear to a striking crimson evening gown, Alia’s holiday wardrobe is a masterclass in dressing for a summer escape. Let’s take a closer look at her outfits and pick up some fashion inspiration along the way. (Also read: Katrina Kaif brings boss babe energy to London in oversized brown pantsuit with dhoti style draped trousers to celebrate Kay Beauty’s UK anniversary )
Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca wardrobe features breezy whites and playful beachwear
For slow mornings at the villa, Alia embraced monochrome dressing in a sleeveless white top paired with relaxed white trousers. A white crochet headband and dark sunglasses completed the look, adding a playful touch to the minimalist ensemble. The breezy outfit was perfect for sipping coffee by the sea. For her downtime indoors, she kept things cosy, lounging on a sofa wrapped in a lightweight, off-white textured gauze throw.
No Mediterranean holiday wardrobe is complete without statement swimwear, and Alia delivered in a red bikini paired with a rust-and-white printed bandana during a yacht outing. The retro-inspired accessory added a playful touch to her beachside look. For a softer take on beach dressing, she wore a white two-piece layered under a delicate, sheer white lace cover-up. She also embraced neutral resort wear in a beige silk camisole paired with fluid, high-waisted cream trousers and gold hoop earrings, proving that simple separates can look elegant.
From casual co-ords to glamorous eveningwear
For outings with her friends, Alia opted for a sleeveless blue grid-check midi dress with a round neckline. Styled with her hair pulled back and minimal jewellery, the breezy outfit was perfect for exploring local spots. On the boat, she switched to a cream-and-butter-yellow co-ord set featuring a sleeveless top and matching shorts. A printed headscarf added a playful holiday touch, while the soft yellow hue brought a sunny feel to the ensemble.
For an evening outing, Alia traded her relaxed daytime looks for a striking crimson gown. The floor-length dress featured a deep V-neckline and structured shoulder straps, creating a dramatic silhouette against the villa’s poolside setting. She accessorised with chunky gold earrings, stacked gold and pearl bracelets, and a statement ring. Neutral leather slide heels completed the look, letting the bold red gown take centre stage.
From breezy whites and playful beachwear to relaxed co-ords and a dramatic evening gown, Alia’s Mallorca wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration for effortless vacation dressing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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