Once you enter your late 20s, conversations about your ‘biological clock’ may start to crop up. And even if you want to have a child someday, you may still be unsure when ‘someday’ will be. Maybe you want to finish your studies, feel more financially secure or reach a point where you feel emotionally ready to build a life with someone and raise a child together.

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Advances in reproductive medicine have provided more options for planning motherhood. If egg freezing is on your mind, one of the first questions you may have is whether it makes a difference if you look into it at 30 or wait a few more years.

Dr Snehal Kohale, gynaecologist and fertility-IVF expert at OVA Fertility & Women Care, Thane, told HT Lifestyle how age factors into the decision to freeze your eggs.

Describing what the procedure is about, she said, “Reproductive choices have changed, but ovarian ageing has not. Egg freezing, medically known as oocyte cryopreservation, offers an option to preserve eggs at their current age for future use. It is an opportunity, not a guarantee of motherhood.”

Here are the common doubts related to egg freezing answered by the specialist:

When should you consider freezing your eggs? Even if you plan to have children in your mid- or late 30s, it helps to understand your egg freezing options early. Dr Kohale recommended seeking advice before your mid-30s, so you have time to consider what works for you.

Describing how egg quantity and quality change over time, she said, "With age the number of eggs available in the ovary decreases, and a greater percentage are likely to be abnormal. This drop is more pronounced in the mid-thirties and increases in the late 30s. The risk of pregnancy decreases with every cycle starting in the early 30s and increases faster after age 37.”

What does the egg-freezing process involve? Here's what women can expect when they begin the egg-freezing process, according to Dr Kohale: