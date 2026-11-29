Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Exercising safely during winter pollution: Heart surgeon on how cold, polluted air affects your heart during brisk winter walk
If brisk winter morning walks are part of your routine, a heart surgeon warns that cold, polluted air can strain your heart.
Air quality dips in winter, and on some mornings, a layer of smog hangs over your usual walking route. A brisk walk in the morning chill may feel refreshing and atmospheric, but what happens to your heart when you walk or run in cold, polluted air?
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Dr Anil Bhan, chairman of cardiac care and cardiac surgery (heart transplant) at Medanta, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle how cold weather and air pollution can strain the heart, who is most at risk and when it is safer to take your workout indoors.
Why is your cardiovascular health at risk in winter?
The cardiologist highlighted how low temperatures and poor air quality can affect the heart in different ways.
When temperatures drop, blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat, Dr Bhan said. This raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder to pump blood. In very cold weather, blood can also thicken and become more prone to clotting. People may also be less physically active during winter.
“One can experience clot formation, increasing the risk of heart attacks, ischemic strokes and deep vein thrombosis (DVT, a blood clot in a deep vein, most often in the leg),” he added the potential conditions which can happen.
Exposure to cold also triggers the release of stress hormones, which raise heart rate and increase the heart's oxygen demand, Dr Bhan cautioned. Poor air quality can put further stress on the heart. In winter, a layer of warmer air can trap colder air near the ground, allowing pollutants to build up in the air we breathe.
“Fine particulate matter, such as PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. Over time, this damages blood vessel linings, accelerates arterial plaque buildup, and can destabilise existing plaque, making clots and blockages far more likely,” he noted.
Who is at most risk?
The cardiologist mentioned that older adults and people with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cold weather and poor air quality on the heart.
What are the signs that one should not ignore?
If you experience chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, dizziness, or sudden swelling or pain in the legs, you should consult an expert, as per Dr Bhan.
On days when the air quality index (AQI) is high, or the weather is particularly cold, he advised exercising indoors. If you prefer to exercise outdoors, wait until temperatures rise and check the local AQI to ensure air quality hasimproved. Around midday, it is better to go outside.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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