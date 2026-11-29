Air quality dips in winter, and on some mornings, a layer of smog hangs over your usual walking route. A brisk walk in the morning chill may feel refreshing and atmospheric, but what happens to your heart when you walk or run in cold, polluted air?

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Dr Anil Bhan, chairman of cardiac care and cardiac surgery (heart transplant) at Medanta, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle how cold weather and air pollution can strain the heart, who is most at risk and when it is safer to take your workout indoors.

Why is your cardiovascular health at risk in winter? The cardiologist highlighted how low temperatures and poor air quality can affect the heart in different ways.

When temperatures drop, blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat, Dr Bhan said. This raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder to pump blood. In very cold weather, blood can also thicken and become more prone to clotting. People may also be less physically active during winter.

“One can experience clot formation, increasing the risk of heart attacks, ischemic strokes and deep vein thrombosis (DVT, a blood clot in a deep vein, most often in the leg),” he added the potential conditions which can happen.

Exposure to cold also triggers the release of stress hormones, which raise heart rate and increase the heart's oxygen demand, Dr Bhan cautioned. Poor air quality can put further stress on the heart. In winter, a layer of warmer air can trap colder air near the ground, allowing pollutants to build up in the air we breathe.

“Fine particulate matter, such as PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. Over time, this damages blood vessel linings, accelerates arterial plaque buildup, and can destabilise existing plaque, making clots and blockages far more likely,” he noted.