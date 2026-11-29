Ahsaas revealed in the video that she waited three months to make the home perfect before debuting it, ensuring Farah Khan was the very first guest invited to shoot a tour inside. The interior is designed with a minimalist style, keeping the layout open, clean, and spacious rather than cluttered. The decor reflects the aligned vision and matching taste of both Ahsaas and her mother, Kulbir. Let's take a look inside:

During the home reveal, Ahsaas shared several specific details about her new space, highlighting the minimalist , spacious aesthetic, her design vision, her layout plan, and more. The actor shares the space with her mother, Kulbir Kaur Badesron.

Farah Khan recently visited actor Ahsaas Channa 's home and posted a tour of her new minimalist residence on YouTube. In the November 27 video, the filmmaker discussed Ahsaas's long acting career, which began during her childhood, indulged in lighthearted banter, prepared healthy snacks, and explored Ahsaas's space.

As one enters Ahsaas's family home, they are greeted by a small foyer adorned with white cabinetry and dark wood accents. The home follows a neutral palette with minimal cream coloured couches, a marble-topped wooden centre table, an eclectic six-seater wood dining table, a classic chandelier, cream-coloured marble tiles, a wooden bench, glass cabinets to display the multiple awards, and large French windows that lead to the balcony and allow ample natural light inside.

The bedrooms and balcony During the tour, Ahsaas showed her mom's bedroom, which, according to her, is the largest in the house and features double ventilation. Ahsaas lightheartedly mentioned that she and her mother fought over who got the room, and her mom won. A dark wood-framed bed, large windows for natural light, minimal white wood-framed closets, and marble flooring completed the space.

The home also features a cute, pink and white-themed dressing room and a memory gallery, where she keeps framed pictures of all the work she has done and a collage of her childhood acting career that her mom put together for her 10th birthday. The home also includes a scenic balcony with a great view of the greenery outside, and the kitchen, where the family hosts guests, is modular. The balcony has a place for relaxation, with wooden flooring and benches to sip tea and relax.