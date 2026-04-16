Cannes 2026: Ahsaas Channa-starrer Gudgudi selected for Marché du Film screening at 79th Cannes Film Festival

They further added, “Thank you for all the unconditional love, belief, and support you’ve given us along the way…it truly means everything: hearts.”

Sharing the news on social media, the team expressed their excitement and gratitude while unveiling the official poster of the film. The makers wrote, “Presenting Gudgudi:sparkles: Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes … and we honestly couldn’t be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_.”

The makers of Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, have announced a major milestone for the film as it has been officially selected for screening under the Marché du Film segment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026. The selection marks a significant global moment for the project, placing it on the prestigious international film platforms. (Also read: Vijay Varma says Bollywood boxed him as 'friend giving high five to hero', sat idle with no work after going to Cannes )

Directed by Manisha K Makwana, the film’s inclusion at the Marché du Film segment is being seen as a proud moment not only for the cast and crew but also for Indian cinema’s expanding global footprint. The platform is known for bringing together filmmakers, producers, and distributors from across the world, offering a valuable opportunity for creative exchange and international recognition.

Produced by Mukesh Chhabra and White Peacock Films, Gudgudi is set to have its world premiere at Cannes under the Marché du Film segment. The film’s journey from development to an international showcase highlights the growing reach of Indian stories on global platforms, reinforcing how contemporary cinema continues to break geographical boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide.

About 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 The 79th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 12 to May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France, is set to be a major global cinema showcase, bringing together leading filmmakers, emerging talent, and major industry players. The festival will feature 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or, alongside sections like Un Certain Regard and out-of-competition screenings that highlight diverse voices in world cinema.

Running alongside it, the Marché du Film (May 12–20) will act as the world’s largest film market, hosting thousands of industry professionals and film titles, and serving as a key platform for global deals, distribution, and collaborations.