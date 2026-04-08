Aditya Dhar says ‘brother’ Mukesh Chhabra stood by Dhurandhar even when his own faith in Ranveer Singh film wavered

The casting of this film was never going to be easy. The sheer number of actors, the range of characters, the responsibility of getting every single face right, it was overwhelming. But Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing.”

He added that the casting director was fearless while pushing the limits for the film, writing, “From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did. Where I was cautious, he was fearless. Where I was thinking within limits, he pushed me to think bigger, not just in numbers, but in depth, in detail, in truth.

Aditya posted pictures of him and Ranveer with Mukesh from the shooting of Dhurandhar, writing, “Here’s to Mukesh Chhabra, the man who saw Dhurandhar long before I truly did. There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter.”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is among those on Aditya Dhar ’s team for Dhurandhar, who received their share of praise for the film. Now, the director himself took to his social media on Wednesday to reveal how crucial the casting director was for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. He even credited Mukesh for believing in the film when his own faith wavered and for reshaping it.

Says Mukesh Chhabra believed in Dhurandhar when his faith wavered Aditya reveals the simple brief he had for Mukesh that he fulfilled, writing, “My only brief to them was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission. What followed were endless days and nights, sitting together, breaking down every character, debating, exploring, rejecting, discovering. Conversations that didn’t feel like work but like building something brick by brick with absolute honesty.”

He added that Mukesh went deep for even the smallest role in the film, crediting him for pulling it off. He also added that he found a friend, a well-wisher and a brother in him. “Someone who stood by the film with complete faith, even when mine wavered,” he wrote. “I truly hope this film makes people realise the power of casting as one of the most crucial, yet often overlooked, aspects of filmmaking. It can make a film or break it. And it’s unfortunate that our industry still doesn’t celebrate casting directors the way it should,” Aditya ended his note in hope that this makes filmmakers realise the importance of casting.

An overwhelmed Mukesh replied to him, and a portion of his comment reads, “I keep telling everyone that in the journey of this film, I’ve found a brother in Mumbai—and that means more to me than anything else. Working with you has honestly been one of the best experiences of my life. I have been in this industry for so many years, but the way you treat people—the respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set—is something truly rare.”