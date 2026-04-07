Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1032 crore, beats lifetime haul of Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20: The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar seems to show no signs of slowing down, even in its third week of release. Dhurandhar The Revenge has now dethroned Baahubali 2 at the box office! The Aditya Dhar directorial, which became the first Hindi film to surpass the ₹1000 crore net mark in India, is now the second-highest grosser in the history of Indian cinema. (Also read: Anushka Sharma cheers for Ranveer Singh after watching Dhurandhar 2: ‘Once-in- a-lifetime character…’) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹10.10 crore on its 20th day of release. Although it does signify a dip in collections during the middle of the week, it is just enough for the film to dethrone the lifetime India haul of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore). The total India gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹1,237.21 crore, while its total India net collection is ₹1,033.37 crore so far.

Dhurandhar will now have to cross the lifetime haul of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian release of all time. The film has to maintain the momentum in the next few days to break that record. So far, it has surpassed the lifetime India collections of films, including KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore), RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore).

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film serves as the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. While the first film shows Ranveer’s character Hamza infiltrating Pakistan’s political structure and underworld, the sequel delves into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also shows him climbing the ranks and becoming the kingpin of Lyari while completing his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt among others, has received praise from celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and Alia Bhatt.

Virat Kohli hailed the film recently on his Instagram Stories. “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” he wrote.