Allu Arjun, Atlee, Deepika Padukone film's title to be announced soon; fans guess everything from creatures to aliens
The title of Atlee's film with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's film will be announced soon but the first poster has everyone buzzing.
The much-awaited film directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone will get a title soon. On Tuesday, production house Sun Pictures released the first poster from the film and announced the title’s release date. But all fans could think about was what genre the film falls under.
Atlee, Allu Arjun’s film title to be announced soon
Sun Pictures announced that the title of the tentatively titled AA 22 x A 6 will be revealed on Arjun’s birthday, April 8. “Brace for the BlAAst. Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM,” they wrote, making the announcement. The first poster for the film intriguingly features the hand of an unknown furry creature with its claws out. While the background doesn’t reveal much, a dome is visible. Arjun also re-shared the poster, writing, “Title Poster tomorrow at 11 AM.”
Fans speculate AA 22 X A 6’s genre
Given that many did not expect the film's first poster to look like this, fans began speculating about the film's genre. “Godzilla emaina undha bhAAi (Brother, does your film have Godzilla?)” joked one fan, as another commented, “Idhi bhAAi hand aa? (Is this brother’s hand?)” referring to Arjun. Another wrote, “Edho expect chesa, idi creature film aa? (I expected something else. Is this a creature film?)” in surprise, while many asked Grok to guess the creature in the poster. Some even speculated that the furry creature in the poster would be the film’s antagonist or that it was a werewolf hand.
Ranveer Singh on Atlee, Deepika Padukone’s film
In October last year, when Atlee directed Ranveer Singh’s Ching ad, the actor spoke to the press about the film. He said, “It’s always great hanging out with him and working with him and his super-duper awesome team. I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife was shooting with him. You may have heard this before, but you can hear it from me — he is creating something you’ve never experienced or seen in Indian cinema before.”
While the filmmakers haven’t revealed much about the film announced on Arjun’s birthday last year, they released a video that hinted at its subject. The video featured producer Kalanithi Maran travelling to Los Angeles with Arjun and Atlee to meet the animation and VFX team. VFX supervisors who worked on films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers described the script of AA 22 x A 6 as ‘unlike anything I’ve ever read.’ The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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