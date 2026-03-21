Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Divi Vadthya regrets starring in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: ‘Was shocked’
Sukumar's Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule starred Divi Vadthya as a reporter who pursues Pushpa Raj.
Actor Divi Vadthya, of Bigg Boss Telugu 4-fame, played a supporting role in Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. On the Visual Talks Podcast, she stated that she regrets starring in the film because what she was pitched was different from what the film ended up being.
Divi Vadthya is very disappointed with role in Pushpa 2
Divi was asked if she’s happy with how her role turned out in Pushpa 2, and she replied, “Not at all. When it was pitched to me, I was told that it would be a big role. Because a teaser (Where is Pushpa?) was dropped with my character. After that, I, too, had high expectations for my role in the film. But when the film was released, I realised that’s not happening.”
When asked if she regretted starring in the film, she replied, “Yeah, I felt bad. But who will care about my pain? You just have to pat yourself on the back and move on. I felt very bad after watching the movie. I took ten friends along to the theatre because I thought it would be so good. I know I dubbed for the film for 10 days and shot for 20 days. I know I acted really well. But I was shocked after watching the film.”
For the unversed, Divi plays a TV reporter named Minnu Uma Devi in the 2024 film Pushpa 2. Her character is always on Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj’s heels, to find out the truth. The promotional video Where is Pushpa? featured her character questioning where the daily wage worker turned smuggler was hiding from the law.
Allu Arjun, Divi Vadthya’s recent work
Divi was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which aired in 2020. She gained popularity during her time on the show and lasted till the seventh week before she was evicted. The actor has starred in films such as Maa Neella Tank (2022), and Godfather (2022) after her Bigg Boss stint. She was most recently seen in the psychological thriller Honey, which premiered in theatres in February.
Arjun was last seen in the Pushpa films after his 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Trivikram Srinivas. The actor has exciting projects lined up with Atlee now. The project also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Arjun also has a film lined up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the cast of which is yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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