Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Divi Vadthya regrets starring in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: ‘Was shocked’

Divi was asked if she’s happy with how her role turned out in Pushpa 2 , and she replied, “Not at all. When it was pitched to me, I was told that it would be a big role. Because a teaser (Where is Pushpa?) was dropped with my character. After that, I, too, had high expectations for my role in the film. But when the film was released, I realised that’s not happening.”

Actor Divi Vadthya, of Bigg Boss Telugu 4-fame, played a supporting role in Sukumar’s Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. On the Visual Talks Podcast, she stated that she regrets starring in the film because what she was pitched was different from what the film ended up being.

When asked if she regretted starring in the film, she replied, “Yeah, I felt bad. But who will care about my pain? You just have to pat yourself on the back and move on. I felt very bad after watching the movie. I took ten friends along to the theatre because I thought it would be so good. I know I dubbed for the film for 10 days and shot for 20 days. I know I acted really well. But I was shocked after watching the film.”

For the unversed, Divi plays a TV reporter named Minnu Uma Devi in the 2024 film Pushpa 2. Her character is always on Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj’s heels, to find out the truth. The promotional video Where is Pushpa? featured her character questioning where the daily wage worker turned smuggler was hiding from the law.

Allu Arjun, Divi Vadthya’s recent work Divi was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which aired in 2020. She gained popularity during her time on the show and lasted till the seventh week before she was evicted. The actor has starred in films such as Maa Neella Tank (2022), and Godfather (2022) after her Bigg Boss stint. She was most recently seen in the psychological thriller Honey, which premiered in theatres in February.

Arjun was last seen in the Pushpa films after his 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Trivikram Srinivas. The actor has exciting projects lined up with Atlee now. The project also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Arjun also has a film lined up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the cast of which is yet to be announced.