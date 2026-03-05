Thaman replaces Devi Sri Prasad again for Ustaad Bhagat Singh background score; internet gets Pushpa 2 flashbacks

They added, “Due to his prior commitments, DSP is unable to accommodate this in his schedule despite making every effort to do so. We respect his decision, and under mutual consent, we are bringing Thaman on board for the background score. DSP's songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score.” The internet immediately had flashbacks to when DSP was replaced by Thaman, Ajaneesh Lokanath and Sam CS for the background score of Pushpa 2.

On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers released a note on social media thanking the audience for their response to the Dekhlenge Saala and Aura of Ustaad songs from Ustaad Bhagat Singh. They then revealed that Thaman is taking over scoring the background score, writing, “Due to our delay in finalising & sending reels for background score to DSP, we are unable to match his timeline that he dedicated to this film.”

Even as Harish Shankar’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh moves up its release date by a week, producer Mythri Movie Makers announced that there has been a change in the film’s crew. Devi Sri Prasad , who composed the songs for the film, has been replaced by Thaman S for the film’s score. Even as the makers underline that this was a mutual decision, the internet can’t help but get flashbacks to when the same happened during Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh shifts release date to March 19 after Toxic moves to June, to clash with Dhurandhar 2 )

One fan commented, “Same like Pushpa 2... Mythri and DSP ki evo clashes unnattunnay (Mythri and DSP seem to have clashes).” Another fumed, “Aithe memu paatalu matrame vintam. movie mire chusukondi. (Then we’ll listen only to the songs, you watch the movie).” One even commented, “Deenamma mythri mm ki dsp ki entra ee godava prathi saari? Monna Pushpa2 ippudu UBS (Why do Mythri and DSP keep clashing every time? First Pushpa 2, now UBS).” A fan wrote, “Rockstar dsp garu inko sari e production house lo movie cheyakandi plz (Rockstar DSP please don’t work with this production house anymore).”

When DSP revealed clash with Pushpa 2 producers Incidentally, Mythri Movie Makers had also produced Pushpa 2. In November 2024, at an event for the film, DSP said, “Ravi (Shankar) sir, you’ve been blaming me, saying that I didn’t deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

He then addressed the crowd and added, “Even now, I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make an entry for the camera. When I heard the song Kissik being played, I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, wrong timing, sir, you’re late. What can I do? If I had to address these separately, there’s no kick. I am always open.”

DSP has yet to address being replaced by Thaman. Ustaad Bhagat Singh was supposed to be released in theatres on March 26, but will now hit screens on March 19 for Ugadi. It will clash with Dhurandhar 2 as Toxic stands postponed to June.