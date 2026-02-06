Pushpa 2 makes it to top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at Japan box office; where it stands compared to RRR
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in Japan in January, and it collected over ₹6 crore. Here's where it stands against Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR.
Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in Japan as Pushpa Kunrin on January 16 this year after its release in India in 2024. The actors widely promoted the film there, and despite its slow start, it has managed to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in the country. Here’s where it stands compared to films like Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Rajinikanth’s Muthu.
Pushpa 2’s Japan box office earnings in 14 days
Trade website Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 collected ¥105 million ( ₹6.06 crore) in 14 days of its release in Japan. It beat Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3’s ¥104.5 million ( ₹6.03 crore) haul in Japan to take over the 10th spot. The website reported that the film has picked up after good word of mouth in regions like Tokyo and Osaka. While the film has become one of India’s highest-grossing films, it still has a long way to go to reach the top spots. It also seems highly unlikely that Pushpa 2 will take the top spot now.
Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan
The top spot for the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan is held by RRR, which has a collection of a whopping ¥ 2.42 billion ( ₹139.79 crore), the first and only Indian film to cross the ¥ 2 billion mark.
|Movie name
|Japan box office
|RRR
|¥ 2.42 billion ( ₹139.73 crore)
|Muthu
|¥ 405 million ( ₹23.39 crore)
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|¥ 305 million ( ₹17.61 crore)
|3 Idiots
|¥ 170 million ( ₹9.81 crore)
|English Vinglish
|¥ 160 million ( ₹9.24 crore)
|The Lunchbox
|¥ 150 million ( ₹8.66 crore)
|Saaho
|¥ 131 million ( ₹7.56 crore)
|Magadheera
|¥ 130.1 million ( ₹7.51 crore)
|Enthiran (Robot)
|¥ 109.6 million ( ₹6.33 crore)
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|¥ 105 million & counting ( ₹6.06 crore)
The top 2-5 spots are held by Rajinikanth’s Muthu (¥ 405 million), Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (¥ 305 million), Aamir’s 3 Idiots (¥ 170 million) and Sridevi’s English Vinglish (¥ 160 million). Pushpa 2 will have to beat Rajinikanth’s Enthiran (¥ 109.6 Million) to take the ninth spot.
Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film collected ₹1871 crore worldwide during its initial release.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
