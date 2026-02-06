Pushpa 2 makes it to top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at Japan box office; where it stands compared to RRR

The top spot for the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan is held by RRR, which has a collection of a whopping ¥ 2.42 billion ( ₹139.79 crore), the first and only Indian film to cross the ¥ 2 billion mark.

Trade website Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 collected ¥105 million ( ₹6.06 crore) in 14 days of its release in Japan. It beat Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3’s ¥104.5 million ( ₹6.03 crore) haul in Japan to take over the 10th spot. The website reported that the film has picked up after good word of mouth in regions like Tokyo and Osaka. While the film has become one of India’s highest-grossing films, it still has a long way to go to reach the top spots. It also seems highly unlikely that Pushpa 2 will take the top spot now.

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in Japan as Pushpa Kunrin on January 16 this year after its release in India in 2024. The actors widely promoted the film there, and despite its slow start, it has managed to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in the country. Here’s where it stands compared to films like Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Rajinikanth’s Muthu.

The top 2-5 spots are held by Rajinikanth’s Muthu (¥ 405 million), Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (¥ 305 million), Aamir’s 3 Idiots (¥ 170 million) and Sridevi’s English Vinglish (¥ 160 million). Pushpa 2 will have to beat Rajinikanth’s Enthiran (¥ 109.6 Million) to take the ninth spot.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film collected ₹1871 crore worldwide during its initial release.