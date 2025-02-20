Thaman S called a ‘Boomer’ for saying marriages are hard now because ‘independent women don't want to be under anyone’

Music composer Thaman S, who recently worked on Baby John, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, made comments about marriage that did not sit well with the internet. On Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, Thaman was asked when the right time for marriage is, and he said something not very nice. (Also Read: ₹400 crore budget, ₹75 crore spent on songs, box office haul just ₹131 crore: How Game Changer became 2025's first flop) Music composer Thaman S' comments on marriage have received flak on social media.

Thaman S’ stance on marriage

Thaman stated that he would not suggest anyone to get married ‘right now’ because it has become ‘difficult’ than ever to sustain them. But his reasons for the same were, “Right now, I don’t want anyone to get married. It’s become tough because the girls also, they want to be independent in life. They don’t want to be under (any) one. So, I think we lost kind of that…one kind of girl society.”

He then said that people are so used to seeing perfection on Instagram that they don’t want to put in the effort to achieve that, “And post covid, everything changed. I think Instagram is one of the main killers also. Maybe, I don’t know if I’m using the right words. Because, we only share beautiful things there, but not the struggle that goes behind it. But right now, I don’t recommend marriages; it’s become very tough to understand the standards. I see people getting divorced left and right; it has become common. No one wants to adjust.”

Internet reacts

A clip of the conversion resurfaced on Instagram, with a page agreeing with Thaman for insinuating ‘we lost innocent girls’. However, people were miffed in the comments section, with one writing, “Omg! You don’t recommend marriages because women want to be independent? Because they’ve stopped being innocent? Oh sorry! You mean they stopped being dumb? I did not expect this from you teddy anna. You’re no different from a misogynist.”

Another pointed out, “Innocence is a fetishization of inexperience.” One mocked Thaman for saying he might be using the ‘right words’ writing, “we lost obedient girls’ that’s the right words you were looking for?” One joked, “Bro realised feminism post covid,” while another called him “Boomer uncle.”

One miffed person believed that Thaman was being ‘typical’, writing, “Very conveniently he put the blame on women's need for independence! Does it mean that independent women do not deserve companionship and love. He is just proving the typical men's mentality in a marriage where they want to control everything.” Another wrote, “What the actual f*** is being under one? Looks like you have a very wrong impression about what marriage is.”

Thaman is now working on films like Jaat, The Raja Saab, OG and Akhanda 2.