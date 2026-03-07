Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy tie the knot: Suriya, Ram Charan, Lokesh Kanagaraj attend Allu Arjun's brother's wedding
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy got married in Hyderabad on March 6 in the presence of their loved ones. Their wedding had a star-studded guest list.
Actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy married on March 6 in Hyderabad, in the presence of their family and closest friends. The couple, who tied the knot late on Friday, had a star-studded guest list that included not just the Allu-Konidela family but also celebrities like Suriya, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Venkatesh, and others.
Allu Sirish marries Nayanika Reddy
Sirish and Nayanika, who got engaged in October last year, married in the presence of their family and closest friends on Friday. His cousin, Ram Charan, dropped the first picture from the wedding. “So happy to see @AlluSirish begin this wonderful new journey with #Nayanika. Wishing the both of you endless happiness, love and a blessed married life. Congratulations,” wrote the actor.
He posted a picture that saw Sirish and Nayanika dressed in matching ivory outfits. The picture also featured Ram in his Ayyappa mala, his wife Upasana Konidela in a yellow outfit, Sirish’s mother Nirmala and Ram’s mother Surekha Konidela.
Celebrity guest-list for Sirish-Nayanika’s wedding
Sirish’s brother, Allu Arjun, sister-in-law Sneha Reddy, and niece and nephew, Arha and Ayaan, also attended the wedding in matching ivory outfits. Incidentally, Arjun and Sneha also married on March 6, 15 years ago, in 2011. The couple was seen chatting with the guests and posing for pictures at the wedding.
Suriya also attended the wedding, dressed in a simple kurta-pyjama. He waved at the paparazzi as he left the venue. One video circulating online shows the actor standing near Arjun and being invited onto the stage to bless the couple. Sirish’s uncle, actor Chiranjeevi, can be seen blessing Sirish and Nayanika after their wedding.
Also at the wedding were director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actors Venkatesh and Raashii Khanna, Sirish’s uncle, Pawan Kalyan, and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, cousins Varun Tej and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, and Sai Durgha Tej.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also attended the ceremony despite the remarks he made against Arjun during the Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede. Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi Sripaada, with their twins, Sai Kumar and Aadi, and several others, also attended the wedding.
About Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy
Sirish and Nayanika threw a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry at Allu Studios on March 2. They kicked off the festivities with a bash in Dubai for their friends, with Arjun throwing a cocktail party for the couple in Hyderabad. Sirish and Nayanika also had traditional pre-wedding ceremonies like pelli koduku (groom), pasupu danchadam, mangala snanam, and more. The couple met at a bash thrown by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in 2023.
