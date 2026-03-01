Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony: Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna join Allu Arjun, Ram Charan. Watch

Allu Sirish shared a video from his Pelli Koduku ceremony held at his family residence and captioned the post, “Finally, it’s kicking in that I am getting married.” The residence was beautifully decorated with floral décor. The video showed Allu Sirish chatting with Ram Charan, while brother Allu Arjun was seen enjoying the ceremony and vibing to songs.

Actor Allu Arjun ’s brother Allu Sirish is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The wedding festivities have begun for the bride and groom, kicking off with the auspicious Pelli Koduku ceremony held at the Allu family residence. Apart from family members, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also attended the celebrations.

Following the ritual bath, the celebrations continued with a heartfelt gathering of close family and friends, particularly women from the extended family, who blessed the groom, offered gifts and conveyed their good wishes ahead of the wedding. They also posed for family photographs.

The ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and anointed with turmeric and sandalwood paste — symbolising purification, blessings and the transition into married life.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended the pre-wedding festivities and were seen posing with Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish for photographs.

The ceremony was attended by members of the immediate Allu family, including producer Allu Aravind, superstar Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy, along with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. Also present were Balachandra’s wife Vasundhara, and other close relatives.

About Allu Sirish’s love story and wedding Sirish and Nayanika first met at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding. They instantly sparked a connection. The actor got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad last year. Earlier this year, Sirish held a pre-wedding bash for his friends in Dubai, and Allu Arjun also hosted a cocktail party for him. Pictures from the bash quickly surfaced online.

The actor recently announced the wedding date and revealed that they will host a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry before the wedding. He wrote on Instagram, “Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on March 6th. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March.”