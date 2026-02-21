Inside Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding party: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan bring the family together for a fun night out

Just days before Allu Sirish ties the knot with Nayanika, superstar brothers Allu Arjun and Ram Charan came together to host an intimate pre-wedding party for the soon-to-be bride and groom. The inside pictures have now taken over the internet, and are winning hearts across social media. Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy will tie the knot on March 6,

The intimate gathering was attended by some of his closest friends and family members. Among the guests included notable names such as superstar and their cousin brother Ram Charan, who arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who recently welcomed twin babies.

Actor Sreeleela was also seen joining the group and posing for cheerful pictures from the night. Other celebrities spotted include Raashii Khanna and Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati.

Going by the pictures from the evening, black appeared to be the dress code, with guests stepping out in stylish, bling-laden ensembles that added a glamorous edge to the celebrations.