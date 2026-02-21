Inside Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding party: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan bring the family together for a fun night out
Allu Arjun hosted a grand pre-wedding party ahead of Allu Sirish’s upcoming nuptials. The bash was held on Friday night at his farmhouse.
Just days before Allu Sirish ties the knot with Nayanika, superstar brothers Allu Arjun and Ram Charan came together to host an intimate pre-wedding party for the soon-to-be bride and groom. The inside pictures have now taken over the internet, and are winning hearts across social media.
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan host pre-wedding bash for Allu Sirish
Elder brother Allu Arjun hosted a grand pre-wedding party ahead of his younger brother’s upcoming nuptials. The bash was held on Friday night at his private farmhouse oin Hyderabad.
The intimate gathering was attended by some of his closest friends and family members. Among the guests included notable names such as superstar and their cousin brother Ram Charan, who arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who recently welcomed twin babies.
Actor Sreeleela was also seen joining the group and posing for cheerful pictures from the night. Other celebrities spotted include Raashii Khanna and Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati.
Going by the pictures from the evening, black appeared to be the dress code, with guests stepping out in stylish, bling-laden ensembles that added a glamorous edge to the celebrations.
One picture shows Allu Arjun hugging Ram Charan, while another shows the brothers posing with Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Nayanika, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela. They are dressed in coordinated black ensembles, from sequined mini dresses and sheer, embellished tops to tailored black suits and statement jackets.
Allu Sirish looked dapper in a black embroidered blazer paired with a matching shirt and trousers. His fiancée, Nayanika, dazzled in a shimmery black dress. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni twinned in coordinated black ensembles, serving major couple goals. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, stood out in a shimmery black suit, while Sneha Reddy grabbed attention in an elegant black dress accentuated with a chic white bow.
“Brotherhood goals,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “One frame… UNLIMITED STARDOM.” One mentioned, “Star power in one frame!”
“BLOCKBUSTER FRAME,” one comment read.
What do we know about Allu Sirish’s wedding
Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy will tie the knot in March. Sirish and Nayanika will marry on March 6, the same day Arjun married Sneha. Sirish and Nayanika dated for two years before making their relationship official with an engagement.
On his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary on October 1, Sirish announced that he is getting engaged to Nayanika on October 31 last year. In a video posted after their engagement, Nayanika said, “I feel like a small baby when I’m with him. Loved, so loved. He’s so affectionate, so affectionate. I love that about him.”
Sirish revealed after the engagement that he first met Nayanika at a wedding party hosted by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Sirish was last seen in Buddy, an action-comedy-fantasy film released in 2024 and has yet to announce any upcoming films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.