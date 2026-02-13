Ram Charan and Upasana reveal the names of Klin Kaara’s twin siblings and the meanings behind them; read

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed twin babies, a boy and a girl, on January 31. The joyous news has brought celebrations to the Konidela household, and on February 10, the couple held a traditional Naamkaran (naming) ceremony with close family and friends in attendance.

A meaningful naming ceremony For the couple, naming their children was more than just a formality. Ram Charan shared that the process was both emotional and spiritual for them.

He revealed to Variety, "Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us."

Explaining the thought behind their children’s names, Ram Charan said, “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals — Lord Shiva and Lord Rama — strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it. Our daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength. ‘Veera’ signifies bravery, and ‘An’ expands it to something limitless. The ‘Devi’ is intentional — a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage.”

Following family tradition Upasana reportedly delivered the twins in the same hospital room where she gave birth to their first daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Just like with Kaara, the couple’s decision around the twins’ birth was guided by astrology, their date and time of delivery were said to be carefully chosen for auspicious reasons.

The couple, known for keeping their family life private, have so far refrained from revealing their children’s faces on social media. Sources suggest that Ram Charan and Upasana intend to maintain the same privacy for their twins, focusing instead on celebrating these milestones with close family.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next release, Peddi, which is set to hit theatres on April 30. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles.